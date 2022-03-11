Germany has rejected a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports over Russia invading Ukraine, but voices are growing louder for Berlin to ditch its economic imperative to take a moral stand.
After the US and the UK imposed a ban on Russian oil, pressure has mounted on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government and other G7 members to follow suit.
A group of environmentalist, academics, authors and scientists published an open letter to the German government on Wednesday demanding a complete ban on Russian energy, saying that “we are all financing this war.”
Photo: AP
In a newspaper opinion piece this week, German lawmaker and foreign policy expert Norbert Roettgen also said that the only correct course of action was to “stop Russia’s oil and gas business now.”
“Nearly a billion euros [US$1.1 billion] are being poured into [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war chests every day, thwarting our sanctions against the Russian central bank,” and “for many Ukrainians, it will be too late if we hesitate now,” he wrote.
Scholz’s government has so far remained unmoved, saying that sanctions should not risk destabilizing the countries imposing them.
As Germany imports more than half its gas and coal and about one-third of its oil from Russia, experts say a transition period would be needed.
“If we end up in a situation where nurses and teachers are not coming to work, where we have no electricity for several days ... Putin will have won part of the battle, because he will have plunged other countries into chaos,” German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.
Baerbock also said in a separate interview that German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck was “urgently trying to buy hard coal worldwide.”
A complete embargo would be painful, but not impossible, experts say.
In a study published this week, nine economists said that oil and coal from Russia could easily be replaced with imports from other countries, although this could be a little trickier for gas.
If Russian gas cannot be fully compensated for by other suppliers, households and businesses “would have to accept a 30 percent drop in supply,” and Germany’s total energy consumption would dip by about 8 percent, the study said.
Economists say that GDP could fall by 0.2 to 3 percent, and the sanctions could cost each German between 80 and 1,000 euros per year.
The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina also said that temporarily stopping Russian gas supplies would be tough, but manageable for the German economy, “even if energy bottlenecks could occur in the coming winter.”
For the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, a war in Europe is an “emergency” that justifies continuing with the “whatever it takes” mentality spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Germany can borrow money for this,” it said, arguing that a “rich” country like Germany “can and must afford” to step away from Russian energy.
Observers have also said that Germany has the option of delaying its nuclear exit — planned for the end of the year. German lawmaker Christoph Heusgen, a former adviser to former German chancellor Angela Merkel, told the ARD broadcaster that Germans are ready to turn down the heat to help.
“People in Germany have shown such solidarity with the Ukrainians that they wouldn’t mind if it was a bit colder in their living rooms,” he said.
According to a YouGov poll published this week, the majority of Germans would support a boycott of Russian oil and gas, with 54 percent of respondents saying they were strongly or somewhat in favor.
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
While Hong Kong clings to its “zero COVID-19” policy, frustrations in the territory are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as people, especially expatriates, abandon the financial hub. Hong Kong last month had a net outflow of more than 71,000 people, the most since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed. The net outflow was 16,879 in December last year, the data showed. Senior Western diplomats told reporters that they are inundated with visa requests for the Hong Kong spouses of foreign nationals, while some travel agents say they are overwhelmed with flight bookings. For many