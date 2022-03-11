Proposals for matchmaking committees within unions and a drive to encourage more graduate students to have babies triggered a frosty reception on social media, as officials brainstormed ways to raise China’s plunging birthrate.
In all, delegates to China’s annual meeting of parliament submitted more than 20 suggestions for ways to produce more children in a country that did not scrap a decades-long policy restricting couples to a single offspring until 2016.
The plan from a Chinese Communist Party secretary at a pharmaceutical firm in Hubei Province for “marriage committees” within trade unions to provide matchmaking services was widely criticized on microblogging platform Sina Weibo.
“Marriage is for happiness, not to meet goals,” one critic said.
Also panned was another suggestion that master’s and doctoral students should be encouraged to marry and reproduce.
“So I’m studying a master’s to birth a baby for you? Why not establish a school [for this], where people can graduate once they’ve given birth to enough,” wrote one user in a post that got about 5,000 likes.
The steep decline in China’s birthrate to last year’s record low, fueled in part by the high cost of raising children in cities, has been met with growing alarm by officials.
In a major shift last year, China announced that couples could have up to three children, but the decision was met with doubts over whether it would make much difference and questions on what supportive measures would be rolled out.
Although proposals submitted by ordinary delegates at the rubber-stamp parliament are largely symbolic, they allow matters of public concern to be discussed and in theory will also be considered by policymaking committees.
Other proposals submitted to the National People’s Congress, which started on Saturday last week and finishes today, focused on ways of alleviating pressures facing families and working women.
They included preferential tax policies, waiving kindergarten fees for a third child and penalties for employers who discriminate against parents with multiple children.
Many Sina Weibo users took the opportunity to criticize the historic tactics China had taken to control population growth.
“This is crazy, when it was the time of family planning there was forced sterilization and abortion,” said one user whose comment received more than 2,000 likes. “Now they want three children. Are women just machines?”
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
While Hong Kong clings to its “zero COVID-19” policy, frustrations in the territory are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as people, especially expatriates, abandon the financial hub. Hong Kong last month had a net outflow of more than 71,000 people, the most since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed. The net outflow was 16,879 in December last year, the data showed. Senior Western diplomats told reporters that they are inundated with visa requests for the Hong Kong spouses of foreign nationals, while some travel agents say they are overwhelmed with flight bookings. For many