US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday assured Lithuania and Latvia of NATO protection and US support, as he made quick visits to two of the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine.
Along with Estonia, which Blinken was to visit yesterday, the former Soviet republics are NATO members, and US President Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to calm any fears they have about their security in the event that Russia chooses to expand its military operations.
In the Latvian capital, Riga, Blinken said that the Baltics have “formed a democratic wall that now stands against the tide of autocracy” that Russia is pushing in Europe.
Photo: Reuters
“The United States is more committed than ever to standing with you as our democracies rise to the challenge,” he said.
“We are bolstering our shared defense so that we and our allies are prepared,” he added.
Blinken said that the US’ commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacrosanct,” and that NATO and the US were discussing the permanent basing of troops in the Baltics.
“We will defend every inch of NATO territory if it comes under attack,” he said. “No one should doubt our readiness. No one should doubt our resolve.”
Leaders in the two countries expressed grave concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as it relates to former Soviet bloc countries that are now allied or otherwise linked to the West.
“We have no illusions about Putin’s Russia anymore,” Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics said after meeting Blinken in Riga.
“We don’t really see any good reason to assume that Russia might change its policy,” he said.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown the Baltic countries the need to bolster air and coastal defenses, and that Latvia would like its security cooperation with NATO to be “more efficient,” Rinkevics said.
“Unfortunately, the worsening security situation in the Baltic region is of great concern for all of us and around the world,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Blinken earlier in Vilnius.
Memories of Soviet rule are still fresh in the Baltics and since the invasion of Ukraine, NATO has increased troop levels in its eastern flank allies, while the US has pledged additional support.
Blinken opened his Baltic tour in Vilnius, where Lithuanian support for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion was palpable, as signs of solidarity with Ukrainians were evident in many businesses, and on houses and buses.
He later traveled to Riga, which was similarly festooned with blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
The US warned its citizens against traveling to Hong Kong, citing the risk of children being separated from parents, as the Chinese territory imposes controversial COVID-19 isolation policies. The US Department of State upgraded Hong Kong to its highest “Do Not Travel” warning “due to COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.” “In some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements,” the department added. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 outbreak, registering tens of thousands of