Sri Lanka’s most sacred elephant on Monday passed away at the age of 68, prompting an outpouring of grief and a presidential order for the huge cadaver to be stuffed and preserved for posterity.
Nadungamuwa Raja was the most important among 100 elephants used in an annual pageant involving fire-eaters and drummers, tasked with carrying a golden casket of Buddhist relics on its back.
On Monday a procession of mourners — including schoolchildren and priests in saffron robes — paid their respects to Raja, praying and touching its mighty tusks in reverence.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decreed that the animal be declared a “national treasure” and ordered its remains be preserved “for future generations to witness,” his office said.
Raja was due to be handed over to taxidermists later on Monday for stuffing after Buddhist funeral rites had been performed, its owner said through a spokesperson.
Decked out in lights, Raja carried the casket of relics at the annual Esala Perahera pageant, a major tourist draw in the central city of Kandy — performing the role most years from 2006 to last year.
The elephant even had an armed escort of elite commandos after a 2015 incident when a motorcyclist almost rammed it while on an outing to attend a temple ceremony.
One of Raja’s predecessors, also known as Raja, carried the golden casket of 34 relics for exactly 34 years between 1953 and 1986.
When the older Raja died in 1988 at the age of 72 there was an enormous outpouring of grief and the government declared a national day of mourning.
The older Raja was also preserved and has its own museum within Kandy’s Temple of the Tooth compound, which contains a purported tooth of the Buddha.
Choosing a successor would be a lengthy process. The chosen elephant has to be from a particular caste with special physical characteristics to qualify. When the elephant stands, seven points — the four legs, its trunk, penis and tail — must all touch the ground.
The animal must also have a flat back, the tusks must be formed in the shape of a traditional winnow and it must be about 3.6m tall.
An exception was made with Raja, who was only 3.2m tall, because it was the tallest in the country at the time. Raja was born in India and had been gifted to Sri Lanka by an Indian prince.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
The US warned its citizens against traveling to Hong Kong, citing the risk of children being separated from parents, as the Chinese territory imposes controversial COVID-19 isolation policies. The US Department of State upgraded Hong Kong to its highest “Do Not Travel” warning “due to COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.” “In some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements,” the department added. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 outbreak, registering tens of thousands of