CANADA
Leonard Cohen catalog sold
British song management firm Hipgnosis on Sunday said it has acquired the entire catalog of Canadian singer-poet Leonard Cohen. The London-based company said it had acquired rights to “all 278 songs and derivatives” written by Cohen, including Hallelujah, which Hipgnosis said had been covered more than 300 times and “streamed more than 5 billion times.” It did not say what it had paid the heirs of the Montreal songwriter, who died at age 82 in 2016.
UNITED STATES
Migrants land in Florida
A wooden boat carrying about 300 Haitian migrants on Sunday ran aground near a Florida Keys private club, local authorities said. The packed boat beached at about 1pm near Ocean Reef, an upscale private club in North Key Largo, on the southern tip of Florida, the Miami Herald cited Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as saying. “Initial reports show the [people] involved in this suspected smuggling venture are Haitian,” the coast guard said on Twitter. Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the US Border Patrol said multiple agencies were responding to a “dangerous situation in the Florida Keys involving approximately 300 migrants ... many in need of medical attention.”
UNITED STATES
Harris joins Selma march
Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday visited Selma, Alabama, to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights. Harris linked arms with rank-and-file activists from the civil rights movement and led thousands across the bridge where, on March 7, 1965, white state troopers attacked black voting rights marchers attempting to cross. The images of violence shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act. “That’s why we marched,” said Betty Boynton, the daughter-in-law of voting rights activist Amelia Boynton. “I was at the tail end and all of the sudden I saw these horses. Oh my goodness, and all of the sudden ... I saw smoke. I didn’t know what tear gas was. They were beating people,” Boynton said, recalling Bloody Sunday.
MEXICO
Three critical after brawl
Three people were in critical condition on Sunday after violent clashes at a soccer match in the state of Queretaro left more than two dozen people hospitalized, and officials said they would prosecute some assailants for attempted murder. “Even though there are no deaths, we can’t say this isn’t a tragedy,” Queretaro Governor Mauricio Kuri told a news conference. “I have been informed that investigation files have already been opened, including for attempted homicide.” Three people out of the 26 mostly male victims who were initially hospitalized have been discharged, while 10 are in “delicate” health and three others in critical condition, Kuri added. Soccer fans on Saturday stormed the pitch during a top flight match between mid-table Queretaro and last year’s Liga MX champions Atlas.
EL SALVADOR
Women march for abortion
About 2,000 women on Sunday marched in San Salvador to demand the legalization of abortion and a decrease in the killings of women in the nation. They called “for abortion to be decriminalized in the country on certain grounds, so that we no longer have women imprisoned, unjustly criminalized for having suffered an obstetric emergency,” said Morena Herrera, leader of the Citizens’ Association for the Decriminalization of Therapeutic, Ethical and Eugenic Abortion.
NETHERLANDS
Ukraine takes attack to court
Ukraine was yesterday to ask the UN’s top court to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. Although the court’s rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” — meaning those whose first or only language is Russian — in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion.
UKRAINE
Foreigners take up arms
About 20,000 international volunteers have traveled to Ukraine to join in the fight against invading Russian forces, a top official said on Sunday. “This number is around 20,000 now. They come from many European countries mostly,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba told US broadcaster CNN. “Many people in the world hated Russia and what it was doing in recent years, but no one dared to openly oppose and fight them,” he said. “So when people saw that Ukrainians are fighting, that Ukrainians are not giving up, many felt motivated to join the fight.” and bring Russia to account for its invasion. However, while the country’s top diplomat said he understood the desire of foreigners to contribute on the ground, it was most important to receive “sustainable, political, economic and military support” from around the world. “And we need US leadership in this exercise, with special focus on air defense,” Kuleba said.
HONG KONG
People exodus continues
A total of 5,082 people on Sunday departed the territory, the most since it was hit with its most severe and far-reaching wave of COVID-19. That took last week’s tally to a net 22,965 departures from all ports. The figure for the seven days through Sunday was 4.4 percent higher than the previous week, Immigration Department data showed. Locals and expatriates are flying out while the government plans to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak with mass testing and a potential lockdown. Meanwhile, schools remain closed and restaurants have restricted hours for dining in.
PAKISTAN
Grenade thrown in market
One person was killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday when an assailant lobbed a grenade in a market in Srinagar, Kashmir, police said. Media reports said that the attack appeared to have been targeting security personnel. There was a huge crowd when the grenade exploded. The injured were taken to a hospital. Police officer Sujit Kumar said that security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon.
ISRAEL
Painting spat shuts museum
Four overlapping black and white rectangles make up artist David Reeb’s painting titled Jerusalem. On two, an Orthodox Jewish man is portrayed praying at the Western Wall, also known as the Wailing Wall, from two angles, his hands pressed against the stone. Opposite the images, thick brushstrokes spell out phrases in Hebrew: “Jerusalem of gold,” the title of a nationalistic song — and “Jerusalem of shit.” The work was among several explicitly political, daring pieces featured in an exhibition that opened in December at the Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art near Tel Aviv. However, because of its depiction of an Orthodox man, it was the only piece in the show that angered Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen, who campaigned on Facebook to have it removed. The controversy, which escalated into a standoff between many of the artists featured in the exhibition and the museum’s board of directors, finished with the museum closing and its director resigning.
ISRAEL
Soldiers kill Palestinian
Soldiers on Sunday killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank after he threw gasoline bombs at a military post, the army said. Soldiers “acted to stop the attack by firing at one of the suspects” near Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, the army said in a statement. “The suspect was hit and later succumbed to his wounds,” it said, adding that another suspect managed to flee. Palestinian health authorities said that 16-year-old Yamen Jafal was shot dead by “occupation forces.” Just before dawn on Sunday, police said that they shot dead a Palestinian teenager after he stabbed and wounded an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. Palestinian health authorities identified him as Karim Jamal al-Qawasmi. The 19-year-old was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the police said.
CORONAVIRUS
Global death toll passes 6m
A count of worldwide deaths from COVID-19 has passed 6 million, although the actual number is much higher and unknowable, as recent infections concentrate in Asian nations less affected by earlier viral waves. As of yesterday, global deaths recorded were 6,000,097, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed. Each of the past million deaths has been punctuated by variants of SARS-CoV-2 — first Delta, then Omicron.
