At least 100 new species — from monkeys to mussels — have been found in Myanmar over a decade, revealing “astonishing biodiversity,” conservationists have said.
Beginning in 2010 with the identification of the Myanmar snub-nosed monkey, a small black primate known as the “sneezing monkey,” researchers have made an “incredible sequence of discoveries,” International wildlife group Fauna and Flora International said.
Over 10 years, during which Myanmar’s generals eased their stranglehold on power, scientists from all over the world made a beeline to the country to explore rainforests, delve into cave systems, wade through rivers and pick their way across majestic karst rock formations.
Photo: AFP / FFI / AUNG KO LIN
“Myanmar harbors biological riches that most countries can only dream of. Its remaining tracts of forest are home to some of the most spectacular wildlife in mainland Southeast Asia,” the group said in a statement.
However, the organization raised fears over a “barrage of threats,” including from illegal logging, hunting, agriculture, infrastructure development and quarrying.
The group early last year tallied the list of 100 new species, but before it could celebrate, the Burmese military seized power in the country in February last year.
With field operations already suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngwe Lwin, the groups acting manager for Myanmar, said that the team was focusing on existing conservation programs with its local partner, the Biodiversity and Nature Conservation Association.
He said that a decade of openness had afforded researchers a rare chance to travel into remote areas of the country, some of which had previously been heavily restricted and conflict-torn.
However, that does not mean the discoveries came easily.
In 2010, Ngwe Lwin and colleagues traveled to the forests of northern Kachin State near the border with China, looking for a new monkey species.
Local residents had seen the monkeys and said they were easy to track, particularly in the rain, because their upturned noses collect water causing them to sneeze.
They told the conservation team to head through the dense forest to a spot near their village. “Actually that was about one day’s walk,” Ngwe Lwin said. “They said it’s very easy, but for us, it was really hard.”
After days of fruitless searching, they were presented with a single dead monkey that local hunters had accidentally captured in an iron trap meant for black bears.
“Unfortunately, the snub nosed monkey got trapped,” Ngwe Lwin said, adding that a conservation area had now been set up there, and local people were far less likely to use traps or target the critically endangered creatures.
Fauna and Flora said it was crucial to involve local communities in preservation efforts, adding that many people in the country were dependent on natural resources for survival.
The UN Development Programme has estimated that nearly half of Myanmar’s 55 million population would be living below the national poverty line this year.
Other species found in the past decade include a cave dwelling crab, a carnivorous snail and 17 species of freshwater mussels. Scientists also discovered 37 gecko species living in isolated pockets of karst limestone habitat in eastern Myanmar — in many cases restricted to a single cave or hilltop.
In one instance, a two-week expedition yielded 15 new species, conservation biologist Aung Lin said.
“One day, one new species,” Aung Lin added.
Lee Grismer, a biology professor at La Sierra University in Riverside, California, whose team found the majority of the geckos, described his expeditions in Myanmar as “one of the most remarkable experiences ever.”
He said the chances of finding more new species were “extremely high.”
He was confident that he would return to Myanmar to look, Grismer said.
In the meantime, the international conservationist group proposed one karst area be designated as a “key biodiversity site” that would be safe from the cement companies that are destroying other similar formations.
However, Grismer said that was not his main concern.
“The people are being hurt, not the habitats,” he said.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in