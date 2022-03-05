The US Navy said that it on Wednesday recovered an F-35C Lightning II aircraft that crashed while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in January last year.
The US 7th Fleet said that a robot submarine attached rigging lines to the long-range joint strike stealth fighter, which was then raised from a depth of 3,780m using a ship’s crane.
The recovery alleviates concerns that China or Russia might reach it first and gain access to its advanced technology, whether to replicate it or learn how to defeat it.
Photo: AP
The aircraft was conducting “routine flight operations” from the USS Carl Vinson when it crashed on Jan. 24, the 7th Fleet said.
Leaked footage showed it coming in too low for a landing, hitting the rear of the deck wing-first and then skidding and rotating across the flight deck before falling overboard.
The pilot ejected and was injured, along with six sailors aboard the aircraft carrier.
The wreckage is to be delivered to a nearby base to be studied for clues to what caused the crash and might be sent onward to the continental US, the fleet said.
The exact location of the crash has been kept secret.
The aircraft carrier had superficial damage and resumed operations.
The Carl Vinson and its strike group returned to San Diego on Feb. 14 after an eight-month deployment.
Increased Chinese naval and coast guard presence has prompted the US and its allies to step up exercises in the region in what they call freedom of navigation operations in line with international law.
