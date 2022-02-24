World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Four die in helicopter crash

The navy on Tuesday said that four people died in the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the Hawaii island of Kauai. The Pacific Missile Range Facility said the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10am. There were no survivors. The names of those killed were not yet available, it said. The helicopter was being flown by Croman Corp in support of a training operation, the missile range facility said in a news release. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that the agency is investigating the crash of the Sikorsky S-61N helicopter. The Sikorsky S-61N was built between 1959 and 1980 by Sikorsky Aircraft, which is now part of Lockheed Martin. It was designed to carry a substantial freight or passenger payload.

ECUADOR

Prisoners to be pardoned

President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday announced that about 5,000 prisoners would be pardoned to reduce overcrowding in the country’s prisons, which were hit with riots that left more than 320 inmates dead last year. “I hope that at least 5,000 people deprived of their freedom will be released,” the president told reporters. He said he aimed “to end overcrowding by the end of the year and thus have a much more favorable environment for security and for social rehabilitation inside the prisons.” The country’s 65 prisons have capacity for 30,000 inmates, but house about 39,000, equivalent to 30 percent overcrowding.

UGANDA

Author arrives in Germany

An award-winning Ugandan author who fled the country after being charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son has arrived in Germany to seek medical treatment after being “tortured” in jail, his lawyer said yesterday. “He arrived in Germany this morning,” Eron Kiiza, the lawyer for Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, told reporters, describing the news as “a big relief.” The novelist was detained shortly after Christmas and later charged with “offensive communication.”

TONGA

Web connection restored

The country’s main Internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable. Three people were killed by the Jan. 15 tsunami, dozens of homes were destroyed and drinking water was tainted. The fiber-optic cable is now fully operational again after being reconnected on Tuesday, said Samiuela Fonua, chairperson of Tonga Cable Ltd, the state-owned company that owns the cable. “It’s a huge relief when you know things have come to the end and are working well,” Fonua said.

UNITED STATES

Oscar awards slimmed down

To combat slumping ratings, the Academy Awards are undergoing a radical slimming down, with eight awards to be presented off-air during next month’s telecast. In a letter sent on Tuesday to members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group’s president, David Rubin, said that the awards for film editing, production design, sound, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score) and the three short film awards for documentary, live-action and animated short would be presented at the ceremony before the live broadcast begins on ABC. Instead of starting the ceremony and broadcast all at once, the Dolby Theatre ceremony is to begin an hour before the telecast does.