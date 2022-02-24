“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs.
Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged.
“It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big Brown Girl shines a light on the prejudices curvy women face when looking for love.
Photo: AFP
While many Western countries have seen diverse body shapes in advertising campaigns and fuller-figured models such as Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser, Asia is still seen as lagging behind. Singapore’s controversial scheme to weigh schoolchildren and send those regarded as overweight to join mandatory fitness programs ran from the 1990s to 2007, but some feel it reinforced prejudices that linger on today.
“When it comes to our unconscious biases, when it comes to weight stigma, it’s still very much a problem,” said Aarti Olivia Dubey, who has more than 30,000 followers on her Instagram account “curvesbecomeher.”
While the anonymity of the online world can encourage vitriol from trolls, social media is also helping drive change.
Dubey is among a new generation of influencers on TikTok and Instagram, reaching a global audience with body-positive messaging.
Dubey said that shows such as Big Brown Girl are also a sign society’s attitudes are slowly changing.
The play, commissioned by Esplanade, Singapore’s national performing arts center, lets the audience choose which dates Ruby goes on out of 10 potential scenarios, in Singapore and overseas.
The comedy is based on the experiences of Nasir, cowriter and director Melissa Sim and other stories they have gathered over the years.
“When you think of dating or love story or romance, you don’t automatically think of it from a perspective of a bigger person,” Nasir said. “When we don’t see someone who is similar to our shape and size and color you begin to think that maybe these things don’t happen for these sorts of people, but they do.”
The production also touches on the issue of race, as Nasir is a member of the ethnic Malay community, a minority in predominantly ethnic Chinese Singapore.
“Being brown also has its difficulties” in Singapore, she said. Finding love can be “a little bit harder for someone who is a little bit bigger, or comes from a minority group.”
The success of Big Brown Girl follows last year’s hit show The Other F Word, a one-woman autobiographical show by plus-size actor Miriam Cheong.
The 27-year-old grew up when the Singaporean government enforced its Trim and Fit scheme, which saw children undergo physical assessment and ordered to do compulsory, regular exercise if they were regarded as overweight.
“I thought it was something that I deserved in essence, because I was a fat kid and I was unfit,” she said.
In hindsight, she said she feels that she was being “shamed” for being overweight.
While officials credited the program with helping reduce childhood obesity, critics linked it to psychological problems and eating disorders among participants, and it was eventually halted.
Social attitudes around body positivity are shifting in conservative Asian nations, but significant challenges remain for women who do not conform to traditional beliefs around how women should look.
In Singapore, a 2019 YouGov poll found four in 10 people said that they would not date someone who is overweight, while about 70 percent believed looks affect professional and personal success.
In Japan, popular comedian and plus-size actress Naomi Watanabe still endures abuse over her size.
The creative director for Tokyo’s Olympic ceremonies, Hiroshi Sasaki, was forced to quit last year after comparing the 34-year-old to a pig.
For Dubey, who became a fat liberation advocate after struggling with eating disorders for years, the fact that there are a growing number of shows and discussions around body image and society’s unrealistic expectations is a sign of progress.
However, the 40-year-old said that there is still a long way to go.
“People will wonder, well why is this an issue?” she said. “That’s because fat-shaming is definitely still one of the most acceptable ways of discrimination.”
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane was potentially visible from the Australian mainland, as Canberra demanded a “full investigation” by Beijing. Morrison said on radio that his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident on Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act.” A Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said on Saturday. The