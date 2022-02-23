Judges on the Constitutional Court of Colombia on Monday voted to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, in a victory for abortion rights groups, which sued to have the procedure removed from the penal code.
The decision adds Colombia to a list of Latin American countries that have recently liberalized abortion access, including Mexico and Ecuador.
Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 court decision that allowed it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity and health of the woman, without any time limits.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Under Monday’s ruling, backed by five of nine judges, women will not be prosecuted for seeking abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation, after which the procedure will only be allowed under the original three conditions.
“The practice of abortion will only be punishable when it is conducted after the twenty-fourth week of gestation and, in all cases, this time limit will not apply to the three conditions laid out in Ruling C-355 of 2006,” the court said in a statement.
Congress and the national government must urgently implement policies to protect the rights of pregnant women, the court’s statement added, including family planning services, eliminating obstacles to abortion care and help with adoptions.
Photo: AFP
The Causa Justa coalition, which sued for decriminalization in September 2020, estimates that about 90 percent of abortions in the country take place clandestinely, putting women’s lives at risk as they seek dangerous alternatives to seeing a doctor.
“We did it,” the coalition, which is made up of more than 90 feminist organizations, said on its Twitter account.
Its supporters, many sporting green to represent the abortion rights movement and some crying, celebrated outside the court.
Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion last year, while Ecuador’s National Assembly last week approved regulations to allow access to abortion in cases of rape.
Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric has vowed to make the procedure freely available, as it is in Argentina and Uruguay under certain time limits.
Abortion rights advocates said the decision was not the end of their fight for full legalization.
“We hope that the next step for Colombia will be the total decriminalization of abortion, in order to protect women’s reproductive autonomy at all times,” Nancy Northup, president of the New York City-based Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.
The coalition argued in its suit that prosecutions of women and girls who sought or obtained abortions have worsened stigma, and scared doctors and patients, even in cases when one of the three legal conditions has applied.
Decriminalization would reduce deaths from clandestine procedures, save the underfunded health system money, end expensive prosecutions and guarantee women’s bodily autonomy, Causa Justa said.
About 350 women were convicted or sanctioned for abortions between the 2006 ruling and mid-2019, including at least 80 girls under the age of 18, it said.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong
Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government. Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday. However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there. She was arrested at