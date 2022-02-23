Turkish funding sets Syrians up in homes, not tents

AFP, BIZAAH, Syria





Syrian Maryam al-Hussein, a mother of four, was relieved to have a roof over her head, as she moved from a tent camp into a housing complex built with Turkish support.

“When I first heard that we were moving into a house, I couldn’t believe it,” the 28-year-old widow said in opposition-held northern Syria.

“I was so happy that I couldn’t think of anything other than the move,” she said, sitting outside her new concrete home.

Internally displaced Syrians sit atop their belongings as a truck transports them from a camp to a new housing complex in Bizaah, in the northern Aleppo governorate, on Feb. 9. Photo: AFP

The housing complex built near the Turkish-held Syrian city of al-Bab is the latest in a series of residential projects sponsored by Ankara.

Turkey’s goal is to create a so-called “safe zone” along its border to keep Syrians displaced by war from crossing into its territory, and to allow it to send back some of the millions who already did.

The housing units, branded by local officials and their Turkish sponsors as a humanitarian action to assist displaced families, could also serve as a model for initiatives to resettle Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

Turkey and its proxies have seized control of territory inside Syria during several military operations launched since 2016.

In these regions, the Turkish lira has become the main currency, and Ankara has helped set up hospitals, post offices and schools that teach the Turkish language.

Turkish nongovernmental group the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) said that it has supported the construction of more than 18,000 residential units in Syria’s north since 2019.

“More than 50,000 people have settled in the houses we have built so far,” IHH secretary-general Durmus Aydin said.

Twice as many are to be housed in 24,325 homes due to be completed by April, Aydin added.

The latest housing complex was built near the opposition-held area of Bizaah with the support of Turkey’s AFAD emergencies agency, local officials said.

It consists of 300 one-story concrete units with large metal doors and small side windows.

Each unit is made up of two rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom, and is equipped with its own water tank and costs about US$2,500 to build, Aydin said.

They are to become home to residents of a nearby displacement camp who were transferred there this month.

The complex — which is one of many similar housing projects supported by AFAD — includes a mosque and a school.

A medical center is under construction, local officials said.

For Maryam, the move marks a major upgrade from the dilapidated tent camps where she had lived with her father, brother and four children under harsh conditions.

Maryam, whose husband was killed in battles between rebels and Syrian regime forces, was displaced by war in 2019 and moved from one camp to another seeking refuge.

“In the winter, a house is better, because the rain does not seep in and in the summer it remains cool because stone deflects heat better than tents that turn into furnaces,” she said.

Local official Hussein al-Issa, who oversees the resettlement of displaced families, said the Bizaah housing complex was built on land managed by an opposition-affiliated local council with “the full cooperation” of Turkey.

“These houses are temporary shelters for our displaced brothers,” he said.

While many displaced families are grateful to Turkey for helping provide shelter, Mohammad Haj Moussa appeared dissatisfied.

“It’s like we are lying to ourselves,” the 38-year-old father of four said.

“We want a [permanent] solution. We want to return to our homes,” added Haj Moussa, who was displaced by war five years ago.

Since fleeing his home in the northwestern province of Idlib, Haj Moussa said that he had moved from one displacement camp to another.

“This unit isn’t too different” from the camps, he said. “It’s a joke.”