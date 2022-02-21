ITALY
Ferry passenger found alive
One of the passengers missing aboard the ferry ablaze off Greece was yesterday found alive, Greek coast guards said. The man was one of 12 truck drivers who were missing following the blaze, the coastguards said. Rescuers spotted the man on the vessel’s stern as it was being towed to port. “Tell me I’m alive,” the 21-year-old truck driver who said he was from Belarus, told rescuers, he Proto Thema news Web site reported. Clad in tan shorts and a black T-shirt he climbed down a ladder into a rescue boat, images on the iefimerida news Web site showed. He appeared to be in good physical condition, Athens News Agency reported. The fire broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia late on Thursday as it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy, with nearly 300 people aboard.
BRAZIL
Landslide death toll rises
Rescue workers on Saturday pulled more bodies from the muddy wreckage left by devastating floods and landslides in the city of Petropolis, where the death toll rose to 146, including 26 children. In a dense fog, workers dug with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck as the search churned through its fifth day. An Agence France-Presse photographer saw rescuers carrying out two recovered corpses in body bags in the hard-hit neighborhood of Alto da Serra, as relatives sobbed in the street. In the heart of the disaster zone, rescue workers occasionally blew loud whistles to call for silence and listen for signs of life, but authorities have said that there is little hope at this point of finding survivors from Tuesday’s torrential rains.
UNITED STATES
Helicopter crashes off beach
Two people were hospitalized on Saturday after the helicopter they were flying in crashed into the ocean off a beach in the US state of Florida. Miami Beach police said they received a call about the crash at 1:10pm. “Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies,” the police wrote on Twitter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also responded to the crash. “There were three passengers onboard. Two were transported to the hospital,” police said, adding that they were in “stable condition.” A video posted alongside the tweet showed a helicopter falling into the Atlantic Ocean, not far from people swimming or sunbathing on the crowded beach. Mary Schiavo, the former inspector general of the US Department of Transportation, said on CNN that the video showed the helicopter appearing to lose engine power. She said that watching the video, it appeared as if the pilot was able to steer away from beachgoers even as the helicopter fell.
UNITED STATES
Missing actress found dead
Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in General Hospital, American Housewife and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said. Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen at about noon on Feb. 13, ABC 7 reported. Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong