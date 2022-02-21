World News Quick Take

ITALY

Ferry passenger found alive

One of the passengers missing aboard the ferry ablaze off Greece was yesterday found alive, Greek coast guards said. The man was one of 12 truck drivers who were missing following the blaze, the coastguards said. Rescuers spotted the man on the vessel’s stern as it was being towed to port. “Tell me I’m alive,” the 21-year-old truck driver who said he was from Belarus, told rescuers, he Proto Thema news Web site reported. Clad in tan shorts and a black T-shirt he climbed down a ladder into a rescue boat, images on the iefimerida news Web site showed. He appeared to be in good physical condition, Athens News Agency reported. The fire broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia late on Thursday as it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy, with nearly 300 people aboard.

BRAZIL

Landslide death toll rises

Rescue workers on Saturday pulled more bodies from the muddy wreckage left by devastating floods and landslides in the city of Petropolis, where the death toll rose to 146, including 26 children. In a dense fog, workers dug with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck as the search churned through its fifth day. An Agence France-Presse photographer saw rescuers carrying out two recovered corpses in body bags in the hard-hit neighborhood of Alto da Serra, as relatives sobbed in the street. In the heart of the disaster zone, rescue workers occasionally blew loud whistles to call for silence and listen for signs of life, but authorities have said that there is little hope at this point of finding survivors from Tuesday’s torrential rains.

UNITED STATES

Helicopter crashes off beach

Two people were hospitalized on Saturday after the helicopter they were flying in crashed into the ocean off a beach in the US state of Florida. Miami Beach police said they received a call about the crash at 1:10pm. “Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies,” the police wrote on Twitter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also responded to the crash. “There were three passengers onboard. Two were transported to the hospital,” police said, adding that they were in “stable condition.” A video posted alongside the tweet showed a helicopter falling into the Atlantic Ocean, not far from people swimming or sunbathing on the crowded beach. Mary Schiavo, the former inspector general of the US Department of Transportation, said on CNN that the video showed the helicopter appearing to lose engine power. She said that watching the video, it appeared as if the pilot was able to steer away from beachgoers even as the helicopter fell.

UNITED STATES

Missing actress found dead

Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in General Hospital, American Housewife and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said. Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen at about noon on Feb. 13, ABC 7 reported. Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.