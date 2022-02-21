Canadian police were yesterday making possibly the final push to clear the capital city of demonstrators who have paralyzed it by parking and camping on the streets for more than three weeks to protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Police have made 170 arrests and towed 53 vehicles since they began efforts to bust up the protest on Friday morning that required Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers.
On Saturday, police used pepper spray and stun grenades to move out the die-hard protesters who have remained, clearing most of the area in front of parliament and next to the prime minister’s office.
Photo: AP
However, pockets of entrenched protesters still remain.
Some of those arrested on Saturday wore body armor, and had smoke grenades and other fireworks in their bags and vehicles, police said.
“This operation is still moving forward. It is not over and it will take more time until we have achieved our goals,” Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said on Saturday.
Photo: AP
The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Trudeau and the government.
Trudeau on Monday last week invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests, including sweeping powers to freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades, without obtaining a court order.
“Police are making their way through the streets methodically and responsibly. This is encouraging, but the work is not yet done,” Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Marco Mendicino said on Saturday.
Protesters, who have been filmed by police, would be held accountable, Bell said.
“We will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges... This investigation will go on for months to come,” he said.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong