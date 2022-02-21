Trump’s new app set for release

APPLE STORE: Posts made on the Truth Social app would be called ‘truths’ and could not be edited, while users would be able to block other users, an executive has said

Reuters





Former US president Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple’s App Store today, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the Presidents’ Day holiday.

In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network’s chief product officer, listed as Billy B, answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available last week for beta testers, would be released to the public, screenshots viewed by Reuters showed.

“We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21,” the executive wrote.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks following at an event in Alamo, Texas, on Jan. 12 last year. Photo: AFP

The launch would restore Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet’s YouTube following the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6 last year, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

On Tuesday, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr, posted on Twitter a screenshot of his father’s verified @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account with one post, or “truth,” that he uploaded on Monday last week: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Led by former Republican US representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, is to join a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

So far none of the companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts.

In addition to the post disclosing the launch date, the screenshots seen by Reuters show the app is now at version 1.0, suggesting it has reached a level ready for public release.

As late as Wednesday, it was at version 0.9, two people with access to that version said.

A representative for TMTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple’s App Store listing indicates that Truth Social is expected to be released today, a date that a source familiar with the venture confirmed last month.

However, in the past few weeks Nunes had said publicly that the app would launch by the end of next month.

On Friday, Nunes was on the app urging users to follow more accounts, share photographs and videos and participate in conversations, in an apparent attempt to drum up activity, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Among Nunes’ posts, he welcomed a new user who appeared to be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests to join, the person said.

The chief product officer’s other responses during Friday’s question-and-answer session suggested that the app’s features would resemble those of Twitter.

Asked whether users would be able to edit their “truths,” the executive replied “not yet.”

The ability to edit posts after publication is something Twitter users have long sought.

The next significant feature released on the platform would be direct messages, or DMs, between users, the executive wrote.

The company is also considering allowing users to sign up to receive notifications when others post content, he said.

He said that the ability to block other users would be an important component.

“There will always be block functionality in the app,” he wrote.

Truth Social would issue a policy on verified accounts “in the coming weeks,” the executive added.

Even as details of the app begin trickling out, TMTG remains mostly shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles.

It is unclear, for example, how the company is funding its current growth.

TMTG is planning to list in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), and stands to receive US$293 million in cash that DWAC holds in a trust, assuming no DWAC shareholder redeems their shares, TMTG said in a press release on Oct. 21 last year.

Additionally, TMTG in December raised US$1 billion committed financing from private investors; that money also would not be available until the DWAC deal closes.

Digital World’s activities have come under scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a regulatory filing showed, and the deal is likely months away from closing.