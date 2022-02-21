Japan has set itself on a diplomatic collision course with South Korea by applying for UNESCO world heritage status for gold and silver mines on an island off its west coast, which used forced labor from Korea.
The dispute over the mines on Sado Island is expected to further sour relations between the countries as the US is pressing them to present a united front against North Korea’s nuclear program.
The mines are among dozens of industrial sites that played a key role in Japan’s modernization while relying on slave labor. An estimated 780,000 Koreans worked in mines and factories during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, many in appalling conditions and without proper pay or holidays.
Photo: Kyodo, via Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida nominated the mines this month after pressure from conservatives in his party, including former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. This drew an angry response from South Korea, whose foreign ministry accused Japan of “ignoring the painful history of forced labor for Koreans.”
“We are aware that South Korea has its own opinions. That’s why we feel we should have meaningful, rational dialogue,” Kishida said.
Groups of former laborers and their families in the past few years have attempted to win compensation from Japanese companies, including powerful conglomerates such as Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
However, South Korean court rulings in favor of the plaintiffs have been dismissed by Japan, which maintains that compensation claims stemming from the war were settled “completely and finally” by a 1965 bilateral treaty.
Companies that do not comply with the rulings risk having their assets in South Korea seized — a move observers say would harm the economies of both countries.
The 400-year-old Sado mine complex, which closed in 1989, was once among the world’s biggest gold producers, but its success was partly built on the exploitation of more than 1,000 Korean laborers.
In an editorial, the Korea Herald called the UNESCO proposal “shameful.”
“Japan’s move to list the site … is a thinly veiled to attempt to whitewash the brutality that took place during its rule of Korea. For Koreans, the Sado mine is one of many sites illustrating the atrocities of Japanese colonialism amid the long-running view that Japan has yet to issue a sincere apology and offer proper compensation,” the Herald said.
A UNESCO advisory body plans to survey the complex and decide whether to include it in the list of heritage sites, a status that would encourage tourism and attract funds for protection and conservation.
The World Heritage Committee, which includes Japan but not South Korea, is to make a final decision next summer.
Japan has faced charges of ignoring dark episodes from its past before. More than 20 Meiji-era (1868-1912) industrial sites were added to UNESCO’s world cultural heritage list in 2015. Although some of these places, including a coal mine on Gunkanjima Island, had used forced labor, Japan was admonished by UNESCO for failing to honor a commitment to explain that their workforces had included thousands of exploited Koreans.
Local government descriptions of the Sado mines do not mention their use of Korean laborers.
Ties between South Korea and Japan are at their lowest level in several years amid disputes over past use of forced labor and “comfort women” — girls and women, mainly from the Korean Peninsula, forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during the war.
The US has called on leaders in Seoul and Tokyo to resolve their disputes and focus on addressing threats posed by a more aggressive China and an unpredictable North Korea.
‘ENDANGERING LIVES’: One of two Chinese vessels sailing through the Torres Strait off the country’s northern coast was said to have pointed the laser at the military plane A Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, the Australian Department of Defence said yesterday. The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel, the department said in a statement. “Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the department said. “Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.” The Chinese vessel was sailing east with another navy ship through
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Hong Kong is now dealing with a bigger COVID-19 crisis than the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether its “zero COVID-19” playbook of mass testing, isolation and quarantine can stamp it out. Daily cases in the territory have surged to more than 6,000 from just more than 100 in less than a month, topping anything seen in Wuhan save for Feb. 12, 2020, when a backlog of reporting saw daily cases spike above 15,000. The initial outbreak, and subsequent flare-ups in China, were brought under control by draconian lockdowns that Hong