Australia yesterday recorded 43 COVID-19-related deaths, as it readies to welcome international tourists tomorrow for the first time in nearly two years.
The country, which shut its borders in March 2020, has been gradually reopening since November last year, allowing first Australians to travel, then international students and workers, and now leisure travelers.
Once a champion of a “zero COVID-19” strategy, the country has moved to live with the virus in the community, as high COVID-19 vaccination rates have resulted in less severe cases and fewer hospitalizations.
Even Western Australia, a mining-heavy state that has kept strict borders controls for almost 700 days, has said that it can cope with an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and would reopen to triple-vaccinated visitors.
The state yesterday recorded 257 new community infections, its highest yet, but no deaths.
Australia’s deaths were reported mainly in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland — states that continue to see several thousand daily cases or more.
Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, is tomorrow to open a new quarantine hub for unvaccinated international residents.
“The Omicron variant has shown us we must continue to be flexible in our pandemic response — and the purpose-built [hub] will be vital to how we manage pandemics today and into the future,” said Victoria Minister for Police Lisa Neville, who is responsible for supervising quarantines.
Fully vaccinated Australians and foreigners are not required to quarantine in managed facilities.
New Zealand — which keeps its borders nearly fully shut — recorded 1,901 local cases, one of its highest daily tallies.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90