GREECE
Ferry evacuated over fire
A fire yesterday broke out on an Italian-flagged ferry sailing through the Ionian Sea with 237 passengers and 51 crew on board, port police said. All passengers from the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading from Igoumenitsa to Italy, were safe and on rescue boats, Deputy Minister for Shipping Sector Issues Kostas Katsafados told radio station Skai. No casualties have been reported, and police said that three tug boats and three patrol boats were sent to help passengers. “The captain of the Euroferry Olympia asked the passengers to leave the boat,” police said. They were being transported to the nearby island of Corfu, the coast guard said.
UNITED STATES
Trump ordered to testify
Former president Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr, to comply with subpoenas issued in December last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The former president and his two children must sit for depositions within 21 days, Engoron said following a two-hour hearing. “In the final analysis, a state attorney general commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so,” Engoron wrote in his decision.
MALAWI
Polio outbreak detected
Health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital, Lilongwe. It was the first case of wild polio in Africa in more than five years, the World WHO said in a statement on Thursday, adding that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic. “As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region’s wild poliovirus-free certification status,” the WHO said. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said the case was a three-year-old girl who experienced the onset of paralysis in November last year. “Detection of WPV1 [type 1 wild poliovirus] outside the world’s two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritizing polio immunization activities,” the initiative said.
INDIA
Court sentences 38 to death
A court yesterday sentenced 38 people to death over a string of bomb blasts in 2008 in the western city of Ahmedabad that killed dozens of people. The court on Thursday last week convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Gujarat state’s commercial hub.
ISRAEL
Fruit sets world record
After a year-long jam, a mammoth strawberry is entering the record books. Weighing a whopping 289 grams, the fruit was this week declared the world’s largest by Guinness World Records. It was picked on a family-run farm near the central city of Netanya in February last year, but only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record. “We waited for a year for the results,” said Chahi Ariel, the farm’s owner. “We kept it in the freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was.”
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90