GREECE

Ferry evacuated over fire

A fire yesterday broke out on an Italian-flagged ferry sailing through the Ionian Sea with 237 passengers and 51 crew on board, port police said. All passengers from the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading from Igoumenitsa to Italy, were safe and on rescue boats, Deputy Minister for Shipping Sector Issues Kostas Katsafados told radio station Skai. No casualties have been reported, and police said that three tug boats and three patrol boats were sent to help passengers. “The captain of the Euroferry Olympia asked the passengers to leave the boat,” police said. They were being transported to the nearby island of Corfu, the coast guard said.

UNITED STATES

Trump ordered to testify

Former president Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr, to comply with subpoenas issued in December last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The former president and his two children must sit for depositions within 21 days, Engoron said following a two-hour hearing. “In the final analysis, a state attorney general commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so,” Engoron wrote in his decision.

MALAWI

Polio outbreak detected

Health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital, Lilongwe. It was the first case of wild polio in Africa in more than five years, the World WHO said in a statement on Thursday, adding that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic. “As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region’s wild poliovirus-free certification status,” the WHO said. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said the case was a three-year-old girl who experienced the onset of paralysis in November last year. “Detection of WPV1 [type 1 wild poliovirus] outside the world’s two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritizing polio immunization activities,” the initiative said.

INDIA

Court sentences 38 to death

A court yesterday sentenced 38 people to death over a string of bomb blasts in 2008 in the western city of Ahmedabad that killed dozens of people. The court on Thursday last week convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Gujarat state’s commercial hub.

ISRAEL

Fruit sets world record

After a year-long jam, a mammoth strawberry is entering the record books. Weighing a whopping 289 grams, the fruit was this week declared the world’s largest by Guinness World Records. It was picked on a family-run farm near the central city of Netanya in February last year, but only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record. “We waited for a year for the results,” said Chahi Ariel, the farm’s owner. “We kept it in the freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was.”