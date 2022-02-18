World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Shark kills swimmer

Several Sydney beaches, including the iconic Bondi and Bronte, were shut yesterday after a swimmer was killed in a shark attack, the first such fatality at the city’s beaches in nearly 60 years. Drum lines, which are used to bait sharks, have been set up near the attack site, while drones have been deployed as officials search for the shark. A video shared online showed a shark attacking a person on Wednesday afternoon off Little Bay beach, about 20km south of Australia’s largest city and near the entrance to Botany Bay.

HONG KONG

Xi expresses concerns

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) directed Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (韓正) to express to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) the concerns that Chinese Communist Party leaders have about the territory’s COVID-19 situation, Wen Wei Po reported yesterday. Xi said that the local government’s “overriding task” was to control the situation. Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases each day this week. The Caritas Medical Center on Wednesday was treating some patients in beds outside the building. “The reason why our society has become chaotic like this today is all because of this [“zero COVID-19”] policy. The organizational skill of the government has made Hong Kong people feel so hopeless,” said Daisy Ho, a 70-year-old homemaker.

INDIA

Thirteen die at wedding

Thirteen women and girls died while singing and dancing at a wedding as a concrete slab covering an abandoned village well collapsed under their weight, an official said yesterday. Ten other people were injured as they also fell into the well and were hospitalized in Kushinagar District in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Magistrate S. Rajalingam said. The well is more than 15m deep, said Muralidhar Singh, a rescuer.

CANADA

Bodies recovered from ship

Rescuers recovered bodies from a Spanish fishing ship that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, raising the confirmed death toll to nine, but the search for 12 missing sailors was called off on Wednesday. Lieutenant Commander Brian Owens, spokesperson of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, said that all search and rescue craft were returning to base and civilian vessels had been released from their obligation to contribute to the effort. The Villa de Pitanxo fishing boat, which operated out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region, sank early on Tuesday, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas.

UNITED STATES

Republicans doubt result

Only 13 of the 143 Texas Republican candidates for Congress say they believe US President Joe Biden’s election win was legitimate, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Hearst Newspapers sent questions about the election and searched campaign Web sites and social media pages of the Republicans running for Congress in Texas. Of 86 with discernible positions, at least 42 have outright said that Democrats stole the 2020 election, called the results illegitimate, or said they would have voted not to certify. Another 11 candidates have said there was enough fraud or irregularities to cast doubt on the results. “We’ve seen across the board, the Democrats have always cheated,” said Jonathan Hullihan, a candidate in the state’s 8th Congressional District.