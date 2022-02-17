UNITED STATES
Prince Andrew to settle
Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a then-17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring that he never meant to malign her character, a court filing showed on Tuesday. The deal avoids a trial. Besides the undisclosed donation to Virginia Giuffre’s charity, it says that Andrew acknowledges she has suffered as an abuse victim. It did not specify whether Giuffre would personally receive money as part of the settlement. Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would suspend the case until March 17, when he might set a trial date if the lawyers do not ask for a dismissal by then.
UNITED STATES
Priest gets blessing wrong
Thousands of Catholics might have to be rebaptized after the church discovered that a priest had gotten one word wrong in the blessing for decades, invalidating the rite. For 26 years, Father Andres Arango had been performing the first sacrament of Catholic life with the words: “We baptize you,” instead of “I baptize you,” which is what the Vatican stipulates. “It is not the community that baptizes a person and incorporates them into the Church of Christ; rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all sacraments; therefore, it is Christ who baptizes,” Bishop of Phoenix Thomas Olmsted said. Arango’s error was identified in the middle of last year, a quarter of a century after he began working as a priest, diocese spokeswoman Katie Burke told reporters on Tuesday. “Father Arango was using the incorrect words from the beginning of his priesthood until it was brought to the attention of the diocese last summer,” she said. “I do not have an exact number of people baptized between 1995 and 2021, but I believe they number in the thousands.” Since the mistake came to light, Arango has quit his regular job “to dedicate his full time ministry to helping and healing the people who were affected by this mistake,” Burke said. “The diocese is working closely with Father Arango and the parishes at which he was previously assigned to notify and make arrangements to baptize anyone who may have been baptized invalidly.” A Web site has been set up to answer questions from worried parishioners, including: “Does this affect my marriage?” and: “Do I need to go to confession?”
BRAZIL
Flooding, landslides kill 18
Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, firefighters said on Tuesday. “So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed,” the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement. More than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were at the scene in the hill town of Petropolis, the statement said.
MEXICO
Migrants sew mouths shut
A dozen undocumented migrants on Mexico’s southern border on Tuesday sewed their mouths shut in a bid to convince the country’s immigration authority to grant them passage toward the US border. The migrants helped each other seal their lips using needles and plastic thread, leaving a small space to consume liquids and using alcohol to wipe away drops of blood from the stitches, images showed. “We hope that the National Migration Institute can see that they are bleeding, that they are human beings,” said Irineo Mujica, a rights advocate at the demonstration.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90