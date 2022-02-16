MALAYSIA
Snake diverts plane
An AirAsia plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier said on Monday. In a video social media users were quick to link with the Samuel L. Jackson cult classic Snakes on a Plane, the creature’s silhouette could be seen wriggling in the cabin’s light fittings. The incident, which the airline described as “very rare,” took place last week aboard a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, on the eastern coast of Borneo island. After the captain found out about the snake, he took “appropriate action” and landed in Kuching — 900km west of Tawau — so the plane could be fumigated, AirAsia said. The passengers then boarded another flight to continue their journey. “At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,” AirAsia chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling said in a statement. Social media users said that the incident was reminiscent of the 2006 action film that featured Jackson. “Snakes on a plane is real,” one user wrote. “One of my worst nightmares. Too scary for me,” another wrote.
FRANCE
Paris installs noise radar
Paris on Monday inaugurated its first noise radar as part of a plan to fine loud motorcycles and other vehicles in one of Europe’s noisiest cities. High on a street lamp in 20th District, the noise radar is able to measure the noise level of moving vehicles and to identify their license plate. “Too much noise makes people sick. For our health and quality of life ... this first sound radar’s aim is to automatically issue fines for vehicles that makes too much noise,” Paris Deputy Mayor David Belliard wrote on Twitter. In the next few months, the city will test whether the radar can unequivocally identify the license plates of roaring motorcycles or other vehicles, after which the equipment will have to be officially approved by authorities. No fines will be issued, but Paris plans to start fining from early next year, while the government deploys more noise radars in other French cities and tests out procedures for automating the fines.
UNITED STATES
Kids’ boat found in Norway
A small boat launched in October 2020 by some New Hampshire middle-school students and containing photographs, leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later — by a sixth-grade student in Norway. The 1.8m Rye Riptides, decorated with artwork and equipped with a tracking device that went silent for parts of the journey, was found on Feb. 1 in Smola, a small island near Dyrnes, Norway, the Portsmouth Herald reported on Monday. It had lost its hull and keel on the 13,360km journey and was covered in gooseneck barnacles, but the deck and cargo hold were still intact. The student who found it, Karel Nuncic, took the boat to his school, and he and his classmates eagerly opened it last week. The school in Norway plans a telephone call with the Rye Junior High students. “When you’re sending it out, you have no idea where it’s going to end up, how it’s going to get there, if it ends up [anywhere] at all,” said Cassie Stymiest, executive director of Educational Passages, a Maine non-profit organization that began working with the school on the project in 2018. “But these kids, they put their hopes and dreams and wishes into it, and I tend to think sometimes that helps.” “I was surprised the boat actually made it somewhere,” seventh-grader Molly Flynn said. “I thought it was going to get stuck in some middle spot [on the map] and it actually made it, and it was really, really cool and surprising.”
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90