Scientists at Harvard University have engineered an artificial fish whose flapping tail is powered by cells from a human heart, a groundbreaking project that has ignited hopes for the future of cardiac research.
The team of scientists at Harvard, in collaboration with Emory University, built the “biohybrid fish” using paper, plastic, gelatin and two strips of living heart muscle cells, the contractions of which pulled the fish’s tail from side to side and allowed it to swim.
The research team published its findings in the journal Science last week and video released by the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences on Twitter showed a small robotic fish flapping its tail and moving about for 20 seconds.
The study marks a hopeful step in the advancement of heart treatments such as pacemakers.
“The benefit of this fish project is that we are still trying to master the craft of using live cells as an engineering substrate,” Kit Parker, one of the authors of the study, told the Guardian on Monday.
“The heart is extremely complex and it’s not enough to mimic the anatomy,” added Parker, a Harvard professor. “One must recreate the biophysics in order to have the robust behavior required of building engineered hearts for children born with malformed hearts.”
Earlier, Parker told National Public Radio that at first scientists were not sure how long the school of artificial fish would function, but they swam for more than 100 days.
Parker told the Guardian that the team was pleasantly surprised.
“By replicating the biophysics of the heart into this fish, we were activating various processes within these cells that are designed to help them sustain themselves,” he said. “We are hoping that in our next endeavor, we will keep these cells and these tissues alive much longer than even four-and-a-half months.”
The muscle cells in the experiment reportedly grew stronger with exercise, a positive indication that this could be implemented in treating heart failures.
Parker was also previously part of a Harvard team that in 2016 built a small robotic stingray also powered by heart cells from a rat that contracted when exposed to light.
Despite the latest extraordinary development, Parker said that a lot more work needs to be done.
“We learned what we needed to learn, we have adapted the inventions to our current efforts to understand pediatric disease and now we are moving on to try to build a more complex model of a three-dimensional marine organism using human cardiac cells and human cardiac biophysics,” he said.
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90