A major US-Canada border crossing reopened late on Sunday almost a week after it was forced shut by truck driver-led protests against COVID-19 restrictions, prompting police to quell the demonstration with a series of arrests.
The blockading of the Ambassador Bridge, which handles an estimated 25 percent of trade between the two countries, had disrupted business in the world’s largest economy, and forced automakers in the US and Canada to halt or scale back production.
The demonstrations, which have also paralyzed the Canadian capital, Ottawa, have sparked similar movements in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. Some US truckers are considering a protest next month.
Photo: AP / Canadian Press
“The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open, once again allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canadian and US economies,” the Detroit International Bridge Co said in a statement.
In a tweet, Canadian Border Services confirmed the reopening, but said “non-essential travel is not advised.”
Police on Saturday had begun clearing the bridge to the US city of Detroit, successfully removing trucks from one major intersection. However, some demonstrators remained, extending the protracted standoff and preventing traffic from flowing. By Sunday, police said between 25 and 30 protesters had been arrested.
“There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity,” police in Windsor, Ontario, wrote on Twitter.
Warning of “serious consequences” for the US economy, Washington had applied pressure on the Canadian government, asking it last week to use “federal powers” to end the blockade.
As police moved to clear the protest over the weekend, US officials praised the “decisive” action. Speaking before the bridge resumed operations, White House national security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized “the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had underscored that “this conflict must end,” but faced criticism for failing to act more decisively.
Truckers had originally converged on the capital to press their demand for an end to a vaccination requirement affecting drivers crossing the international border.
However, the movement spread, with protesters eventually calling for an end to all vaccine mandates, whether imposed by the federal or provincial governments.
Ottawa has been the epicenter of protests. On Saturday, police said about 4,000 demonstrators were still occupying the downtown area, in the third weekend of the movement.
The atmosphere among protesters was mostly festive, with music, dancing and constant sounding of air horns — but the noise, obstruction and sometimes rude and aggressive behavior of demonstrators has harmed area businesses and infuriated many locals.
In response, authorities in Ontario declared a state of emergency, while the provincial supreme court ordered truckers to end their blockade. However, the truckers’ message resonated more widely than officials expected. One opinion survey found that about one-third of Canadians support the protest movement.
The truckers also found support among conservatives and vaccine mandate opponents across the globe, even as COVID-19 measures are being rolled back in many places.
In Paris on Saturday, police fired tear gas and issued hundreds of fines in an effort to break up convoys coming from across France.
Vehicles in the Netherlands brought The Hague’s city center to a standstill in another Canada-style protest.
In Switzerland, hundreds of protesters marched in Zurich to protest virus restrictions, while several thousand others rallied against them, Swiss media reported.
An estimated 10,000 Australian protesters marched through the capital, Canberra, to decry vaccine mandates, while in New Zealand, anti-vaccine mandate advocates have been camped near parliament for days.
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station
Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor Party in an upcoming federal election, but the plot was foiled by the Australian national security agency, multiple media outlets reported yesterday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. It was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said the
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around