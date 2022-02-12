RUSSIA
Guard adds eyes to painting
A security guard vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces, the Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said, adding that the damage can be repaired. On Dec. 7, an employee for a private company providing security for the gallery altered Anna Leporskaya’s Three Figures. The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair, but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Russian news site RBC said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The painting had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (US$1 million).
MEXICO
Journalist killed in shooting
A journalist was on Thursday shot dead, an official said, the fifth such killing this year. Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran the news Web site Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio. Two suspects were arrested as they tried to flee the scene of the crime and their guns were recovered, Calvo said, adding that it was not known who ordered the killing. Lopez’s death brings the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year to five, according to Reporters Without Borders data, which showed that at least seven were murdered last year.
UNITED STATES
Beware prostitutes: mayor
The mayor of an upscale city outside Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday told a city council meeting that allowing ice fishing shanties on a city lake could lead to prostitution. Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert said that he wanted to raise some “data points” during a discussion about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen lake. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution,” he said. “Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.” Shubert issued a statement to WJW-TV, saying that his comment about ice shanties and prostitution stemmed from his experience as a television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies that have arrested people for prostitution in shanties. “When discussing proposed legislation, it is wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences,” Shubert said in the statement.
UNITED STATES
Woman accuses Snoop Dogg
An unidentified woman on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit that accuses rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013. The lawsuit was filed days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg. In the lawsuit, the woman said Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom she was using, forced her to perform oral sex and masturbated in front of her. Representatives for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The woman said in the lawsuit that she was also sexually assaulted earlier in the evening by a Snoop Dogg employee who is also named as a defendant. The parties tried to resolve the matter through mediation, the complaint said. Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that “Gold digger season is here be careful... keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
When Hong Kong made a COVID-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu — wary of government tracking — decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead. The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in Hong Kong, where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep. Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends. “I just don’t like being forced,” Birdy said
DEMOCRACY PROTESTS: Samuel Phillip Bickett said he would further appeal his case, as a high court judge ruled that he serve out the remainder of his jail term A US lawyer working in Hong Kong yesterday lost his appeal and was jailed for assaulting a plainclothes policeman when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public three years ago. The confrontation occurred toward the end of the huge and often violent democracy protests that rocked the territory. At the time, Hong Kong’s 30,000 police officers were allowed to carry retractable batons during off-duty hours to protect themselves during a period when the popularity of law enforcement had plummeted. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, thought he was breaking up a fight inside a Hong Kong subway station