World New Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Guard adds eyes to painting

A security guard vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces, the Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said, adding that the damage can be repaired. On Dec. 7, an employee for a private company providing security for the gallery altered Anna Leporskaya’s Three Figures. The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair, but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Russian news site RBC said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The painting had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (US$1 million).

MEXICO

Journalist killed in shooting

A journalist was on Thursday shot dead, an official said, the fifth such killing this year. Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran the news Web site Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio. Two suspects were arrested as they tried to flee the scene of the crime and their guns were recovered, Calvo said, adding that it was not known who ordered the killing. Lopez’s death brings the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year to five, according to Reporters Without Borders data, which showed that at least seven were murdered last year.

UNITED STATES

Beware prostitutes: mayor

The mayor of an upscale city outside Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday told a city council meeting that allowing ice fishing shanties on a city lake could lead to prostitution. Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert said that he wanted to raise some “data points” during a discussion about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen lake. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution,” he said. “Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.” Shubert issued a statement to WJW-TV, saying that his comment about ice shanties and prostitution stemmed from his experience as a television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies that have arrested people for prostitution in shanties. “When discussing proposed legislation, it is wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences,” Shubert said in the statement.

UNITED STATES

Woman accuses Snoop Dogg

An unidentified woman on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit that accuses rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013. The lawsuit was filed days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg. In the lawsuit, the woman said Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom she was using, forced her to perform oral sex and masturbated in front of her. Representatives for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The woman said in the lawsuit that she was also sexually assaulted earlier in the evening by a Snoop Dogg employee who is also named as a defendant. The parties tried to resolve the matter through mediation, the complaint said. Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that “Gold digger season is here be careful... keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”