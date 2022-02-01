A four-day “people’s primary” on Sunday picked former French minister of justice Christiane Taubira as the favorite to lead the French left’s presidential election campaign, but doubts remained that she can win wider support as a unifying figure.
A total of 467,000 people signed up to take part in the online vote, which started on Thursday. They ranked five professional politicians and two civil society candidates on a scale from “very good” to “inadequate.”
Taubira, who had entered the contest as the favorite, emerged as the only candidate with a “better than good” ranking.
Photo: AFP
Next came the Green party’s Yannick Jadot, hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, Member of the European Parliament Pierre Larrouturou and Socialist Anne Hidalgo who is the mayor of Paris.
The exercise, initiated by political advocates, including environmentalists, feminists and anti-racism groups, was to foster the emergence of a candidate capable of rallying all the other hopefuls and their voters behind them, giving the left a fighting change to unseat French President Emmanuel Macron in the April election.
However, the primary has been dogged by serious drawbacks.
The biggest was the upfront refusal by leading candidates Melenchon, Jadot and Hidalgo to pay any attention to its result.
“As far as I’m concerned, the popular primary is a non-starter and has been for a while,” Jadot said on Saturday, while Melenchon has called the initiative “obscure” and “a farce.”
However, Taubira said from the start she would accept the primary’s verdict, which analysts said could prompt her to declare a formal bid for the presidency.
“We want a united left, we want a strong left and we have a great road in front of us,” Taubira told advocates after the result on Sunday, adding that she would call on the other candidates to “create unity.”
Polls predict that all left-wing candidates would be eliminated in the first round of presidential voting in April.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat
TECH CRACKDOWN LINK: Zhou Jiangyong had been the party secretary of Hangzhou, where Jack Ma’s Alibaba is based, and was accused of having ‘colluded with capital’ The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on huge technology companies. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ousted Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇), former party secretary of Hangzhou — the base of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — for serious breaches of official duties, taking bribes and abuse of power, it announced in a statement yesterday. “Zhou Jiangyong has lost his ideals and beliefs,” the CCDI said. “He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell