Mysterious object detected in Milky Way

‘SPOOKY’: The spinning object is unlike anything astronomers have seen and is releasing a huge burst of radio energy three times per hour, researchers said

AFP, SYDNEY





Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way that they say is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.

The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, was releasing a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.

The pulse comes “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student’s discovery, using a telescope in the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array.

An undated handout image provided on Wednesday by astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker from the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) shows the Milky Way as viewed from Earth, with a star icon marking the position of a mysterious repeating transient in space. Photo: AFP / ICRAR / Curtin / Natasha Hurley-Walker

While there are other objects in the universe that switch on and off — such as pulsars — Hurley-Walker said 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has never been observed before.

Finding this object was “kind of spooky for an astronomer,” she said, “because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

The research team is working to understand what they have found. Trawling back through years of data, they have been able to establish a few facts: The object is about 4,000 light years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

However, there are still many mysteries to untangle.

“If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn’t have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker said. “It just shouldn’t be possible.”

The object might be something researchers have theorized could exist, called an ultra-long period magnetar. It could also be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.

“But that’s quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this,” Hurley-Walker said. “Of course, it could be something that we’ve never even thought of — it could be some entirely new type of object.”

On the question of whether the powerful, consistent radio signal from space could have been sent by some other life-form, Hurley-Walker said: “I was concerned that it was aliens.”

However, the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies.

“That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal,” she said.

The next step for the researchers is to look for more of these strange objects across the universe.

“More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we had never noticed before,” Hurley-Walker said.

The team’s paper was published in the journal Nature.