Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way that they say is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.
The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, was releasing a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.
The pulse comes “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student’s discovery, using a telescope in the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array.
Photo: AFP / ICRAR / Curtin / Natasha Hurley-Walker
While there are other objects in the universe that switch on and off — such as pulsars — Hurley-Walker said 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has never been observed before.
Finding this object was “kind of spooky for an astronomer,” she said, “because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”
The research team is working to understand what they have found. Trawling back through years of data, they have been able to establish a few facts: The object is about 4,000 light years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.
However, there are still many mysteries to untangle.
“If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn’t have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker said. “It just shouldn’t be possible.”
The object might be something researchers have theorized could exist, called an ultra-long period magnetar. It could also be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.
“But that’s quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this,” Hurley-Walker said. “Of course, it could be something that we’ve never even thought of — it could be some entirely new type of object.”
On the question of whether the powerful, consistent radio signal from space could have been sent by some other life-form, Hurley-Walker said: “I was concerned that it was aliens.”
However, the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies.
“That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal,” she said.
The next step for the researchers is to look for more of these strange objects across the universe.
“More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we had never noticed before,” Hurley-Walker said.
The team’s paper was published in the journal Nature.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
RED LINE: The US and its allies would not accept if ‘any’ Russian troops cross into Ukraine, the state secretary said, clarifying Biden’s remarks about a ‘minor incursion’ The US and its allies on Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if “any” of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and the UK, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia “cannot match” Western powers’ resoluteness. Allowing Russia to breach Ukraine’s territorial integrity would “drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two ... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads,” he told reporters. In a show of that
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat