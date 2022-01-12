US and Russian diplomats on Monday emerged from a day of negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, over the fate of Ukraine , describing the talks as “useful” and “very professional” — but adding that they had not made progress toward resolving fundamental disagreements.
The two sides largely spent the day’s talks presenting their points of view on the situation in Ukraine, currently hemmed in by about 100,000 Russian troops, and on European security in general, and deferred further debate on them to a meeting in Brussels today between Russian and all NATO members.
“We had useful discussion and exchanges today that will help inform our way forward,” US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is the leader of the delegation in Geneva, told reporters after the day of talks.
Photo: Reuters
Her Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov, said: “The conversation was difficult, long, very professional, deep, concrete, without attempts to embellish or smooth over sharp corners.”
“We have been left with the impression that the American side approached the Russian proposals very seriously, studied them in depth,” Ryabkov said.
Sherman also remarked on the Russians’ readiness to negotiate, saying they discussed “things that are not Russian priorities.”
She said that the issues of reciprocal limits on military exercises and missile deployments were discussed, but the US ruled out as a matter of principle, the idea of a guarantee that Ukraine would never join NATO, restating that it was the country’s sovereign right to decide.
Ryabkov confirmed Russia had made no progress in achieving its key goals, such as securing a pledge by the US that NATO would no longer accept new members such as Ukraine or Georgia, but also said the talks were “not hopeless.”
He said that both sides were looking to the upcoming NATO-Russia Council today as a testing ground for whether Russia can come to a new arrangement with the security alliance.
He repeated Russian denials that Moscow was planning to attack Ukraine.
All Russia troops movements were taking place inside of the country’s borders, he said, and “there is no basis to worry about an escalation in connection to this.”
On being informed of his remarks, Sherman responded: “They can prove that, in fact, they have no intention [to invade] by de-
escalating and returning troops to barracks.”
“If Russia walks away from the diplomatic path, it may well be quite apparent that they were never serious about pursuing diplomacy,” she said. “And I said that plainly to Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov — Russia as a stark choice to make.”
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,