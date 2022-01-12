China last year doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude, taking the most from the US-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil.
Crude processors in the world’s biggest importer were observed to have bought 324 million barrels from Iran and Venezuela last year, about 53 percent more than a year earlier, data from market intelligence firm Kpler showed.
That is the most since 2018, when China took 352 million barrels from the two nations.
Chinese buyers, especially private refiners, have benefited from Washington’s tough line on Iran and Venezuela, continuing to buy their oil long after their counterparts elsewhere in Asia ceased purchases.
The risk that non-US entities might lose access to the US financial system or have their US assets frozen if found guilty of breaching the sanctions has not dissuaded them.
A glut of unsold cargoes, rising international prices and the issuance of more crude import quotas by Beijing, have incentivized the private refiners, known as “teapots,” to snap up more oil from the pariah states.
The shipments typically do not show up in official customs data.
The US eased sanctions enforcement as it tried for a nuclear deal with Iran, said Anoop Singh, head of tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte Ltd.
Sanctioned oil is usually transported on old ships that would have otherwise been sent to scrapyards, providing cost savings, he said.
Cargoes can be shipped directly from the country of origin on tankers that have “gone dark” — meaning their transponders are turned off — or transferred between vessels at sea, he said.
Crude oil from Iran and Venezuela is often rebranded and passed off as oil from Oman or Malaysia.
China has not received any Iranian crude since December 2020, while imports from Oman and Malaysia have risen, official data showed.
Chinese imports of sanctioned crude should stay elevated at about current levels early this year amid slow progress on the nuclear talks, Braemar and industry consultant Energy Aspects Ltd said.
The price of sanctioned oil would always be discounted, said Emma Li, a Singapore-based analyst at Vortexa Ltd.
“For teapots, the incentive is always the low price, compared with other popular grades,” she said.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,