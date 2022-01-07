US’ oldest World War II veteran dies aged 112

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US’ oldest living veteran, Lawrence Brooks, died on Wednesday at the age of 112, a US military museum in New Orleans said.

The National WWII Museum “will forever cherish the memories we shared with Lawrence Brooks,” museum president Stephen Watson said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him.”

Brooks was the oldest of the approximately 240,000 US veterans who fought in World War II who remain alive.

US World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photograph of himself taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Sept. 12, 2019. Photo: AP

Born on Sept. 12, 1909, in a small Louisiana town in the midst of segregation, Brooks was one of 15 children in an African-American family. He was drafted into the US Army in 1940, where he joined the 91st Engineer Battalion, a majority-black unit.

He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. During his deployments, he served as a cook for the battalion’s white officers.

Although far from the front lines, he still had two near-death experiences: once when the plane in which he was transporting supplies ran out of fuel over the ocean, and another time when a Japanese sniper shot a US soldier just meters from where Brooks stood.

Demobilized in 1945, Brooks did not benefit from the US’ Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, which allows veterans to study at university free of charge, because black veterans were initially excluded from the policy. Instead, he became a public works laborer.

He later recounted his wartime memories to the New Orleans museum, where he became a fixture. Every year, he celebrated his birthday there, complete with military honors and jazz bands.

The last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, processions had been organized in front of his house.

In his videotaped testimonies, Brooks said he was surprised by the lack of racial segregation in Australia when it was still present in the US Army, where black soldiers were not allowed to share a tent or eat at the same table as their white comrades.

“I was treated so much better in Australia than I was by my own white people,” Brooks said. “I wondered about that.”