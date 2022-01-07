The US’ oldest living veteran, Lawrence Brooks, died on Wednesday at the age of 112, a US military museum in New Orleans said.
The National WWII Museum “will forever cherish the memories we shared with Lawrence Brooks,” museum president Stephen Watson said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him.”
Brooks was the oldest of the approximately 240,000 US veterans who fought in World War II who remain alive.
Photo: AP
Born on Sept. 12, 1909, in a small Louisiana town in the midst of segregation, Brooks was one of 15 children in an African-American family. He was drafted into the US Army in 1940, where he joined the 91st Engineer Battalion, a majority-black unit.
He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. During his deployments, he served as a cook for the battalion’s white officers.
Although far from the front lines, he still had two near-death experiences: once when the plane in which he was transporting supplies ran out of fuel over the ocean, and another time when a Japanese sniper shot a US soldier just meters from where Brooks stood.
Demobilized in 1945, Brooks did not benefit from the US’ Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, which allows veterans to study at university free of charge, because black veterans were initially excluded from the policy. Instead, he became a public works laborer.
He later recounted his wartime memories to the New Orleans museum, where he became a fixture. Every year, he celebrated his birthday there, complete with military honors and jazz bands.
The last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, processions had been organized in front of his house.
In his videotaped testimonies, Brooks said he was surprised by the lack of racial segregation in Australia when it was still present in the US Army, where black soldiers were not allowed to share a tent or eat at the same table as their white comrades.
“I was treated so much better in Australia than I was by my own white people,” Brooks said. “I wondered about that.”
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state