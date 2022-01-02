World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Vaccine interval to be cut

The country is to reduce the interval between a second COVID-19 vaccine dose and a booster shot to four months from six as part of its response to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. People aged 18 or older who have had second shots of a vaccine at least four months ago would be eligible for a booster from Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The shorter interval means that more than 82 percent of vaccinated people in the country would be eligible for a booster by the end of next month, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in the statement. More than 70 percent of people who were eligible for a booster last year have already had the shot, the statement said. The country had planned to gradually open its border, which has been closed to foreigners since March 2020, from this month, but has delayed the phased reopening until the end of next month due to Omicron.

UNITED STATES

ISS extension in works

The administration of President Joe Biden has committed to extending the International Space Station’s (ISS) operations through 2030, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday. Nelson said that the Biden administration had committed to working with international partners, including Russia, to continue research being conducted in the orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade. Russia and the US have had close cooperation aboard the ISS for more than two decades. US officials said in November last year that an anti-satellite missile test that Russia conducted generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the station and would pose a hazard to space activities for years. The station would operate through 2030 if approved by international partners and funded by the Congress. Currently, Congress has approved funding through 2024.

SUDAN

Protesters block streets

Pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets in Khartoum on Friday, protesting against violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation. Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri, as well as in nearby Khartoum North, using rocks, tree branches and tires, an Agence Frace-Presse journalist reported. The country has been gripped by turmoil since military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a coup on Oct. 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust Burhan’s promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.

IRAQ

Leopard’s leg amputated

An endangered leopard captured in the country’s mountainous north had its hind leg amputated on Friday following a trap-inflicted wound, an Agence France-Presse photographer said. The Persian leopard, taken in a day earlier in the autonomous Kurdistan region near the border with Turkey, had injured two people, said Colonel Jamal Saado, head of the environmental protection police in Dohuk Province. Residents of a village near the town of Zakho lost about 20 sheep before realizing a leopard was attacking their flocks, he said. The big cat sustained a wound to its back leg when it was caught in a shepherd’s trap, but managed to escape before villagers helped police track it down. Saado said the leopard was given anesthetic before it was captured.