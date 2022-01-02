NEW ZEALAND
Vaccine interval to be cut
The country is to reduce the interval between a second COVID-19 vaccine dose and a booster shot to four months from six as part of its response to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. People aged 18 or older who have had second shots of a vaccine at least four months ago would be eligible for a booster from Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The shorter interval means that more than 82 percent of vaccinated people in the country would be eligible for a booster by the end of next month, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in the statement. More than 70 percent of people who were eligible for a booster last year have already had the shot, the statement said. The country had planned to gradually open its border, which has been closed to foreigners since March 2020, from this month, but has delayed the phased reopening until the end of next month due to Omicron.
UNITED STATES
ISS extension in works
The administration of President Joe Biden has committed to extending the International Space Station’s (ISS) operations through 2030, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday. Nelson said that the Biden administration had committed to working with international partners, including Russia, to continue research being conducted in the orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade. Russia and the US have had close cooperation aboard the ISS for more than two decades. US officials said in November last year that an anti-satellite missile test that Russia conducted generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the station and would pose a hazard to space activities for years. The station would operate through 2030 if approved by international partners and funded by the Congress. Currently, Congress has approved funding through 2024.
SUDAN
Protesters block streets
Pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets in Khartoum on Friday, protesting against violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation. Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri, as well as in nearby Khartoum North, using rocks, tree branches and tires, an Agence Frace-Presse journalist reported. The country has been gripped by turmoil since military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a coup on Oct. 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust Burhan’s promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.
IRAQ
Leopard’s leg amputated
An endangered leopard captured in the country’s mountainous north had its hind leg amputated on Friday following a trap-inflicted wound, an Agence France-Presse photographer said. The Persian leopard, taken in a day earlier in the autonomous Kurdistan region near the border with Turkey, had injured two people, said Colonel Jamal Saado, head of the environmental protection police in Dohuk Province. Residents of a village near the town of Zakho lost about 20 sheep before realizing a leopard was attacking their flocks, he said. The big cat sustained a wound to its back leg when it was caught in a shepherd’s trap, but managed to escape before villagers helped police track it down. Saado said the leopard was given anesthetic before it was captured.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
The Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on leaving the city and travel within it, because of Beijing’s drive to immediately contain outbreaks. Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Dec. 9 to Sunday. The 150 local symptomatic cases on
NO LOCKDOWN: The variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused an increase in infections, and although the number of hospitalizations has been low, rules have been tightened Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak. Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and