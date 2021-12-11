Court rejects Trump bid to keep files secret

SUPREME COURT-BOUND: Biden’s executive privilege outweighed that of the former president, the court said, but the ruling does not immediately release the documents

AFP, WASHINGTON





A US federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former US president Donald Trump’s bid to prevent the release of White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The appeals court agreed with a lower court ruling that US President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege on the records, so that they could be handed over to a Congressional panel investigating the violence by Trump supporters.

Trump, who has been accused of fomenting the attack on the US Congress, sought to exercise his privilege as a former president to keep the documents and phone records that might relate to the attack a secret, but the court said that Biden’s Judgement carried more weight in the case.

An explosion caused by a police munition lights up the US Capitol Building, as supporters of then-US president Donald Trump riot in Washington on Jan. 6. Photo: Reuters

“The right of a former president certainly enjoys no greater weight than that of the incumbent,” the appeals court said in its ruling.

“In this case, President Biden, as the head of the executive branch, has specifically found that Congress has demonstrated a compelling need for these very documents and that disclosure is in the best interests of the nation,” the court said.

The ruling did not trigger the immediate release of the records, as the appeals court said that Trump’s lawyers would have two weeks to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

There, Trump’s attorneys are expected to request a new freeze on the release while the high court reviews the unprecedented case.

“Regardless of today’s decision by the appeals court, this case was always destined for the Supreme Court,” Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said.

The appeals court said the public interest was greater than Trump’s own in relation to the records, which are held by the National Archives.

“That public interest is heightened when, as here, the legislature is proceeding with urgency to prevent violent attacks on the federal government and disruptions to the peaceful transfer of power,” it said.

The records are sought by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced the shutdown of Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Biden had won last year’s presidential election over Trump.

Documents that Trump hoped to block include records from his top aides and memos to his former press secretary. The more than 770 pages include records of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin.

Trump had also hoped to block the release of the White House Daily Diary — a record of his activities, trips, briefings and phone calls.

Another trove of documents Trump does not want Congress to see includes memos to his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the Jan. 6 events and a draft text of his speech at a “Save America” rally, which preceded the attack.