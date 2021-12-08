A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday.
“We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2.
The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the first and second doses if supplies run low or become unstable.
“I think the data from this study will be especially interesting and valuable to low and middle-income countries, where they’re still rolling out the first two doses of vaccines,” Snape said.
“We’re showing ... you don’t have to stick rigidly to receiving the same vaccine for a second dose ... and that if the program will be delivered more quickly by using multiple vaccines, then it is okay to do so,” Snape added.
If the AstraZeneca vaccine is followed by a Moderna or Novavax vaccine, higher antibodies and T-cell responses were induced versus two doses of AstraZeneca, Oxford researchers said.
The study of 1,070 volunteers also found that a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by a Moderna vaccine is better than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Novavax induced higher antibodies than two doses of AstraZeneca, although two doses of AstraZeneca induced lower antibody and T-cell responses than two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.
No safety concerns were raised, an Oxford study published in the Lancet medical journal said.
Many countries have been deploying a mix-and-match approach well before robust data were available, as nations were faced with soaring infection numbers, low supplies and slow vaccination rollouts.
Longevity of protection offered by vaccines has been under scrutiny, with booster doses being considered as cases surge. New variants of SARS-CoV-2, including Delta and Omicron, have increased the pressure to speed up vaccination campaigns.
Blood samples from participants were tested against the Wild-Type, Beta and Delta variants, researchers of the Com-COV2 study said, adding that vaccines’ efficacy against the variants had waned, but this was consistent across mixed courses.
Deploying vaccines from different technology platforms — such as Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA, AstraZeneca’s viral vector and Novavax’s protein-based shot — and within the same schedule is new.
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
‘TRAVEL APARTHEID’: Biden’s top medical adviser said the US was considering lifting restrictions on travel from African nations imposed after the variant was discovered The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading throughout the US, but early indications suggest it might be less dangerous than the Delta variant, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations, US health officials said on Sunday. US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron’s severity. Reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly. “Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also
South African hospitals are bracing for a surge in admissions as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and as more evidence emerges about the severity of the illness caused by the strain. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the country rose to 10,055 last week, from fewer than 300 three weeks earlier. Hospitalizations also picked up, but remain relatively low, with admissions standing at 3,268 on Sunday. Whether there would be a deluge of new patients is the biggest question. Severe symptoms in patients who contracted earlier variants typically developed between one and three