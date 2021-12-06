US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov had a testy exchange over Ukraine at a dinner with dozens of their colleagues last week, people familiar with the discussions said.
The verbal tension erupted as the US and its European allies seek ways — including possible sanctions — to counter the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troop buildup on the neighboring country’s border.
Lavrov took the floor at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) dinner in Stockholm on Wednesday to revisit Russia’s view that the collapse of a pro-Moscow administration in Ukraine in 2014 was a coup, two of the people said.
He also alleged that NATO and the EU were suppressing dissent and threatening Russia.
Blinken responded by recapping the 2014 events, including that forces loyal to then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich fired on peaceful protesters in Kiev, killing more than 100 people, before he fled and surfaced in Russia.
Blinken also told his Russian counterpart that NATO is a defense alliance.
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed suggestions that Blinken won the argument with Lavrov during the exchange at the 57-nation forum.
She was responding on Facebook to Ukrainian media reports that Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Blinken had put Lavrov, one of the world’s most senior diplomats, in his place.
Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, who hosted the dinner preceding an OSCE meeting on Thursday, said on Twitter that the conversation suggested the formal talks would be “lively, brave and truthful.”
US President Joe Biden and Putin plan to hold a video call tomorrow. Biden would “underscore US concerns” about Russian military activity on the Ukrainian border and reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Saturday.
Biden said on Friday that he anticipates a “long discussion” with Putin over the threat of an invasion of Ukraine.
He dismissed the Russian leader’s warning that deployment of Western weapons or troops represented a “red line.”
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine by military force in 2014, causing a standoff between Moscow and the West that remains unresolved. Putin has denied planning to invade Ukraine.
The US has shared intelligence with its allies setting out Russian plans to potentially invade early next year, should Putin decide to make a move.
White House officials said on Friday that they were considering economic sanctions and security assistance to Ukraine in response to the Russian troop buildup.
The US, EU members and the UK are working on a process for drafting a catalog of sanctions that could be imposed on Russia if its forces invade Ukraine, two of the people said.
That process envisages an agreement to seek a joint package of possible sanctions if Russia does not show signs of backing down by Christmas.
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also