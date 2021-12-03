AUSTRIA
Wrong leg amputated
A court has fined a surgeon for amputating the wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient, a spokesperson for the tribunal in the city of Linz said on Wednesday. While the 43-year-old defendant said her actions were due to “human error,” the judge found her guilty of gross negligence and fined her 2,700 euros (US$3,057), with half the amount suspended, the spokesperson said. The surgeon had marked the wrong leg of the patient for amputation ahead of the operation in May in the town of Freistadt, only noticing the mistake two days after the surgery. The court awarded 5,000 euros in damages to the widow of the patient, who died before the case came to court.
FRANCE
Johnson a ‘clown’: Macron
President Emmanuel Macron referred to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a private conversation as a “clown,” the political magazine Le Canard enchaine reported. It came as Macron complained about Johnson’s behavior after the leaders spoke by telephone after the sinking of a refugee boat in the English Channel on Wednesday last week. Macron was angered after Johnson posted a letter on Twitter outlining a five-point plan to tackle the issue of channel crossings. Macron told a news conference on Friday: “We do not communicate from one leader to another on these issues by tweets and letters that we make public.”
UNITED STATES
US is No. 1 plastic polluter
The country is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the government on Wednesday. Overall, the country contributed about 42 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2016 — more than twice as much as China and more than the countries of the EU combined, the analysis showed. On average, every American generates 130kg of plastic waste per year, with South Korea next on the list at 88kg per year. The report, titled Reckoning With the US Role in Global Ocean Plastic Waste, was mandated by Congress as part of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which became law in December last year.
UNITED STATES
‘I didn’t pull the trigger’
Alec Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding that killed a cinematographer on the movie set of Rust. In his first major interview since the tragedy in October, the actor also said he has “no idea” how a live round had gotten onto the set of the low-budget western in New Mexico. “The trigger wasn’t pulled — I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said in an excerpt of an interview with ABC News released on Wednesday. “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them — never,” he added.
MEXICO
Gang rams jail, springs pals
A gang on Wednesday rammed several vehicles into a prison in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, and escaped with nine inmates. State police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the inmates. Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break. “An armed group burst into the prison aboard several vehicles, and it is worth noting that near the prison, two vehicles were burned as part of the criminal group’s operation, as a distraction,” Hidalgo Secretary of the Interior Simon Vargas said. Media reports said the burned-out vehicles found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs.
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was
‘ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN’: With the presence of foreign peacekeepers helping to cool tensions, residents feared food and fuel shortages as the capital remains on edge Calm yesterday returned to the Solomon Islands’ capital, Honiara, after days of rioting left at least three dead and reduced sections of the city to smoldering ruins. Fuel stations, shops and other businesses began to reopen, with Honiara residents flocking to buy basic provisions as the violence ebbed. “The situation is very tense and anything could happen any time,” said Audrey Awao, a working mother who worried there would soon be no food left in the shops. What began as a small protest on Wednesday quickly descended into a violent free-for-all, with poor Honiara residents joining anti-government protesters to rampage through the shattered