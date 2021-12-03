World News Quick Take

AUSTRIA

Wrong leg amputated

A court has fined a surgeon for amputating the wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient, a spokesperson for the tribunal in the city of Linz said on Wednesday. While the 43-year-old defendant said her actions were due to “human error,” the judge found her guilty of gross negligence and fined her 2,700 euros (US$3,057), with half the amount suspended, the spokesperson said. The surgeon had marked the wrong leg of the patient for amputation ahead of the operation in May in the town of Freistadt, only noticing the mistake two days after the surgery. The court awarded 5,000 euros in damages to the widow of the patient, who died before the case came to court.

FRANCE

Johnson a ‘clown’: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron referred to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a private conversation as a “clown,” the political magazine Le Canard enchaine reported. It came as Macron complained about Johnson’s behavior after the leaders spoke by telephone after the sinking of a refugee boat in the English Channel on Wednesday last week. Macron was angered after Johnson posted a letter on Twitter outlining a five-point plan to tackle the issue of channel crossings. Macron told a news conference on Friday: “We do not communicate from one leader to another on these issues by tweets and letters that we make public.”

UNITED STATES

US is No. 1 plastic polluter

The country is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the government on Wednesday. Overall, the country contributed about 42 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2016 — more than twice as much as China and more than the countries of the EU combined, the analysis showed. On average, every American generates 130kg of plastic waste per year, with South Korea next on the list at 88kg per year. The report, titled Reckoning With the US Role in Global Ocean Plastic Waste, was mandated by Congress as part of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which became law in December last year.

UNITED STATES

‘I didn’t pull the trigger’

Alec Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding that killed a cinematographer on the movie set of Rust. In his first major interview since the tragedy in October, the actor also said he has “no idea” how a live round had gotten onto the set of the low-budget western in New Mexico. “The trigger wasn’t pulled — I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said in an excerpt of an interview with ABC News released on Wednesday. “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them — never,” he added.

MEXICO

Gang rams jail, springs pals

A gang on Wednesday rammed several vehicles into a prison in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, and escaped with nine inmates. State police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the inmates. Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break. “An armed group burst into the prison aboard several vehicles, and it is worth noting that near the prison, two vehicles were burned as part of the criminal group’s operation, as a distraction,” Hidalgo Secretary of the Interior Simon Vargas said. Media reports said the burned-out vehicles found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs.