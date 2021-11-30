Malaysians working in Singapore held joyful reunions with their loved ones after returning to their homeland yesterday following the partial reopening of a land border that has been shuttered for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buses drove fully vaccinated passengers across the Johor-Singapore Causeway that connects Singapore with the Malaysian peninsula, with strict measures in place, including COVID-19 tests before deaprture and upon arrival.
Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Twitter that a COVID-19 case was detected during the screening in southern Johor state, but did not elaborate.
Photo: AP
“As we safely reopen our borders, there will be positive cases at points of entry. Risk assessment, isolation and monitoring close contacts will become the norm,” he said.
Under the first phase, only 1,440 travelers who must be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders are allowed from each side per day.
The causeway was one of the world’s busiest land borders before the pandemic struck.
Air travel also reopened with fewer restrictions, allowing anyone who is fully vaccinated to travel quarantine-free between the two countries.
“It’s already since past one year plus, I never meet her and when I see her today, I’m happy, I’m very happy,” retiree Siva Ganesan said after greeting his wife, Uma Devi Balakrishnan, at the bus terminal in Johor.
His wife works as a cleaner in Singapore and was stranded when borders were shut.
A Malaysian man kissed and hugged his baby whom he met for the first time, while another woman sank tearfully into her father’s arms. More than 100,000 Malaysians were believed stuck in the Singapore after the border closed in March last year.
“It’s surreal, doesn’t feel real at all, because it’s been a while not coming home,” Malaysian Cheong Weng-yin said. “I have been feeling very nervous until I set foot here.”
Across the border, Chua Pei-sze and her two daughters, ages 10 and seven, were first in line for the first bus heading to Malaysia.
“Finally we can get to bring my daughters to see their grandmother in person ... video calls just aren’t enough,” said the 43-year-old, who works in the shipping industry.
Kavin Raj, 24, said he was planning to surprise his family, because they were not aware that he had managed to get a ticket on the first bus.
“First thing, I would say, I will have a very good meal in Malaysia,” he said.
More than 350,000 people crossed the causeway daily before it was shut, mostly Malaysians working in Singapore due to a favorable exchange rate.
The two countries said the limits on land border crossings would be progressively relaxed to include general travelers and modes of transportation other than buses. A second land link is also expected to be restored soon.
Singapore has vaccinated 85 percent of its population, and Malaysia nearly 80 percent.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations