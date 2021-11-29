Dead dolphins, extortion in mafia ‘maxi-trial’

EXPOSED: Testimonies from an unprecedented 58 mafia informants have exposed atrocities by ’Ndrangheta members and the group’s influence at all levels of society

AFP, LAMEZIA TERME, Italy





A dead dolphin on a doormat and windows smashed with sledgehammers. Weapons stored in cemetery chapels. Bribes to judges for acquittals and bogus medical certificates letting convicted killers dodge prison.

These are the stories recounted since January by dozens of ’Ndrangheta members turned state witnesses in Italy’s largest mafia trial in three decades, covering everything from intimidation to vote-buying and drug trafficking to murder.

“They waited for them in Piazza Morelli, invited them to eat ricotta at the farm ... and then they killed, burned and melted them,” testified one criminal-turned-witness, Andrea Mantella, describing a 1988 revenge killing of two brothers.

Italian prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, center, arrives in a special courtroom on Jan. 13 for the opening of the Rinascita-Scott “maxi-trial” in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria’s ’Ndrangheta’ mafia group and their associates were on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria. Photo: AFP

The ’Ndrangheta, Italy’s most powerful organized crime syndicate, is in the crosshairs of the “maxi-trial” against 355 defendants held in the poor southern region of Calabria, the group’s home turf. Having expanded well beyond its rural roots, the ’Ndrangheta now dominates Europe’s cocaine trade and has infiltrated many areas of the legal economy throughout Italy, and even abroad.

It is helped by close contacts with politicians and business figures, and its stranglehold over the local population in Calabria.

Testimony that wrapped up this month from an unprecedented 58 mafia informants — connected to court by video link — exposed the brutality of the ’Ndrangheta and the insidious influence of the group at all levels of society.

The trial focuses on one Calabria province, Vibo Valentia, whose family clans are dominated by Luigi “The Supreme” Mancuso, 67, himself on trial after serving a 19-year sentence for drug and mafia crimes until 2012.

“Without the consent of Luigi Mancuso you can’t open any business,” his nephew, Emanuele Mancuso, testified in March.

With nicknames like “Lamb Thigh,” “Sweetie,” “Wolf” and “The Wringer,” the defendants — many of whom are related — are alleged bosses and operatives, as well as their white-collar enablers.

They are accused of procuring weapons, gathering votes or delivering messages. Others allegedly collected and distributed cash to prisoners, acted as accountants or managed relations with mafia in other regions. Others determined extortion targets and planned ambushes.

The extent of the ’Ndrangheta’s reach in the local economy has made it nearly impossible to eradicate. The court has heard of ambulances moving drugs, water supplies diverted to marijuana crops and drowned migrants buried without coffins after rigged public tenders.

Informant Mantella, a high-ranking member who confessed to numerous murders, said 70,000 euros (US$79,240) were paid to release him from prison to a medical clinic where “I did what I wanted,” underscoring the ’Ndrangheta’s financial clout.

Mantella and another state witness also testified that the ’Ndrangheta paid 50,000 euros to former Italian senator and lawyer Giancarlo Pittelli, who protests his innocence, for trial fixing.

The defendants also include police, court workers, mayors and other officials — some allegedly meeting mafia in illegal Masonic lodges.

Calabrian journalist Consolato Minniti said that the maxi-trial is the first to go “above and beyond the ‘military’ side of the ’Ndrangheta... Until today, judges have generally targeted those who shoot,” he said.

Cozy ties are nothing new. In the past 30 years, 110 city councils in Calabria have been dissolved over mafia infiltration — some three times, including Lamezia Terme where the trial is being held.

The Mancuso family’s home town, Limbadi, was the first. Its administration was dissolved by Italy’s president in 1983 after a fugitive boss, Francesco “Ciccio” Mancuso, was elected mayor in absentia.

Allegations in the 351-page indictment show how the ’Ndrangheta stops at nothing to pursue its aims.

Various tactics are used to coerce protection money, force owners to sell below market value, get businesses to switch to mafia suppliers or chase loans with extortionate interest, sometimes above 200 percent.

Dead puppies, dolphins and goat heads have been dumped on the doorsteps of resisters, threatening telephone calls made, beatings meted out, vehicles torched, Molotov cocktails thrown and shots fired.

Suspects in five murders, including a ’Ndrangheta member killed in 2002 because of his homosexuality, are in the dock in the maxi-trial.

The gay victim was buried and later covered by tarmac, Mantella said.

There were 1,320 mafia-related murders in Calabria from 1983 to 2018, the authorities say.

In a May 2017 episode captured on wiretap and included in the indictment, a ’Ndrangheta member called the brother of a woman who lost 7,000 euros of marijuana after a police seizure.

“Let’s try to get this money back or [you’ll] find your sister in a cement pillar, because these people don’t joke around,” the caller said.

The trial continues.