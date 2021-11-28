Campaigners are hitting back at zoo proposals to cull adult male gorillas, arguing that they should be returned to the wild instead.
Overcrowding of critically endangered western lowland gorillas in zoos has led the influential European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), which regulates most zoos in Europe, to consider killing adult males of the species.
Western lowland gorillas are the smallest of the four gorilla subspecies, standing at 122cm to 183cm when upright. Tests on one lowland gorilla found an IQ of 70 to 90 — the average IQ for humans on many tests is 100, and most people score somewhere between 85 and 115.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In the wild, they are critically endangered. The exact number of western lowland gorillas is not known because they inhabit some of the most dense and remote rainforests in Africa.
Because of poaching and disease, the gorilla’s numbers have declined by more than 60 percent over the past 20 to 25 years.
Leaked documents seen by the Guardian reveal that culling, castration and keeping adult single males in solitary confinement for a large portion of their lives are seen as potential solutions to an overpopulation of the species in zoos.
The gorilla population in EAZA-regulated zoos consists of 463 individuals — 212 males, 250 females and one of unknown sex — at 69 institutions.
The association’s gorilla action plan, released to stakeholders in zoos, admits that culling would be “the most appropriate tool if strictly talking from the biological point of view,” but that the decision could be unpopular with the public.
The document reads: “The main downside of this option is that it is controversial in many countries and in some illegal, in specific circumstances. Any discussion on culling can quickly become an emotional one because it is easy to empathize with gorillas. This carries a high risk that an emotional response by the public and/or zoo staff and keepers, catalyzed by social media, inflicts damage to zoos and aquariums.”
Once male gorillas reach a certain age, zoos do not keep them in all-male groups, because of the risk of violence.
Zoos are also loth to keep them in mixed groups, as there would be nowhere to house any resultant offspring.
Other animals that are given non-breeding recommendations in European zoos because of overpopulation include white tigers, pumas and ocelots.
Conservationist and rewilder Damian Aspinall, who runs wildlife parks in Kent, England, is working with political campaigner Carrie Johnson to draw attention to the plight of animals in zoos. He believes that gorillas should be returned to the wild rather than culled.
“It’s a sad day for the zoological community when they are considering culling gorillas when there is a great opportunity to rewild gorillas like the Aspinall Foundation has done for 30 years, having rewilded over 70 gorillas,” he said.
Nevertheless, some scientists argue that it is too difficult to return gorillas to the wild in most cases, as there is not enough habitat to safely release them and avoid conflict with others of the species — and humans — and that they can carry diseases that might wipe out wild populations.
Ben Garrod, a primatologist and professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia, said: “The last thing anyone serious about conservation and welfare wants is to discuss culls, but they can serve a function in some situations. Introducing any large mammal to the wild comes with so many considerations and difficulties, and great apes are an especially risky group.”
“Great apes, such as gorillas, are able to pick up many of the diseases our own species carries, and if they were introduced into wild gorilla populations, the effects would be devastating,” he said. “Similarly, animals being introduced into the wild need a habitat away from humans, and away from other gorillas ideally, partly to reduce conflict and partly to reduce any possible infection or disease spread.”
“Realistically, there isn’t an abundance of such pristine suitable habitat out there — that’s part of the original problem,” he said. “I’d ask why any zoo is able to breed so many gorillas that a cull is even considered necessary. Do we cull the babies or old animals or excess males? These are social, sentient and cultured animals. We do not have the right to treat them as surplus stock in this way. To breed animals like this without a sustainable and ethical outcome is reckless to say the least, and needs to be addressed.”
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
IMBALANCE: An annual survey found that 48 percent of people eat either too little or too much, resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight Nearly half the world’s population suffer from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, a global assessment said yesterday, with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet. The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues, found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much — resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight. At current rates, the world would fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the WHO for 2025, it said. These include reducing child wasting (when