Tens of thousands of people on Wednesday joined protests in Greece’s two largest cities, marking the anniversary of a 1973 student revolt against a US-backed junta, an annual event that often sparks violence.
Twenty thousand turned out in the capital of Athens, police said.
Most of the marchers were students, union members and members of leftist parties. A further 14,000 marched in the second city, Thessaloniki.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Police were deployed in their thousands in the capital, supported by drones, a helicopter and water cannons, as violence regularly breaks out during the annual protest.
However, the two demonstrations remained peaceful into the evening.
In Athens, thousands marched to the US embassy to protest against Washington’s support for the Greek military dictatorship during the Cold War.
“No to police violence and suppression,” one banner read, while another read: “Resistance to fascism.”
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement: “Let us welcome this great anniversary ... without extreme behavior.”
Social discontent has been growing in Greece against the conservative government, which has been criticized for its security crackdown, police violence and alleged control of the media.
On Wednesday, the US embassy in Athens was ringed with riot police and police vehicles, with embassy staff sent home early, while central Athens subway stations were closed on security grounds.
“US government personnel have been advised to avoid the downtown areas of Athens and Thessaloniki in the late afternoon and to stay behind police lines until the Greek authorities announce the conclusion of the event,” the embassy said ahead of the protests.
Last year, the Greek government tried to ban the protests as the anniversary fell in the middle of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, before residents were able to get vaccinations.
However, hundreds defied the ban, and police used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the demonstration in Athens.
This year, as the vaccination rate in Greece is more than 63 percent, the government did not ban the demonstrations.
The annual protests mark the day in 1973 when at least 24 people were killed at the Athens Polytechnic, when the junta sent troops and police against a pro-democracy student uprising.
The brutal crackdown shocked Europe, and is generally considered to have broken the dictatorship’s grip on power, leading to the restoration of democracy months later.
The bloodstained Greek flag that flew that night over the polytechnic’s iron gate was carried at the head of the demonstration in the capital, as it is each year.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute