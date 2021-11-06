JAPAN
Kishida to meet Biden
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office last month, is planning to visit Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden, Jiji news agency reported yesterday. Kishida and Biden spoke briefly in Glasgow, Scotland, on the sidelines of the COP26 summit this week and agreed to hold a formal meeting before the end of the year for talks on issues of mutual concern, such as relations with China and maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said. Kishida has a full schedule at the end of the year, including budget deliberations and taking part in an extraordinary session of parliament likely to convene at the end of this month at the earliest, so an ideal time for the visit would be before that, Jiji added.
EUROPE
WHO warns of virus spike
Europe registered a 55 percent rise in COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks, despite the availability of vaccines, which should serve as a “warning shot” to other regions, WHO officials said on Thursday. WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Mike Ryan said that some European countries have “sub-optimal vaccination coverage.” despite availability. “It’s a warning shot for the world to see what is happening in Europe,” Ryan said. The warning came after the agency granted emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine of India’s Bharat Biotech, after it showed about 70 percent efficacy against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
UNITED STATES
Ahmaud Arbery trial begins
Three white men were to stand trial yesterday for allegedly chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened a US-wide outcry over racial injustice. Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, allegedly armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in their neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23 last year. Greg McMichael said his son killed Arbery in self-defense after Arbery attacked him. Prosecutors say that Arbery was merely out jogging, was unarmed and had committed no crimes in the neighborhood. Controversy erupted on Wednesday, the final day of jury selection, when prosecutors objected to a final jury consisting of 11 whites and one black juror, saying that the defense attorneys had cut eight potential jurors from the final panel because they are black.
INDONESIA
Flash floods kill five people
Flash floods from torrential rains on the main island of Java killed at least five people and four others were missing, officials said yesterday. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It previously said 15 people were swept away and five were later rescued. Agency head Ganip Warsito said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February next year, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.
Rescuers retrieved a body near the Brantas River late on Thursday and four more bodies were found yesterday morning, acting agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement. Rescue workers are still searching for the four missing people, he said.
