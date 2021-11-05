World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

PM to act as foreign envoy

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday said that he might take on the additional role of foreign minister until a new Cabinet is formed later this month, after he tapped Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi for the No. 2 post in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The LDP was to convene an executive board meeting later yesterday to confirm that appointment. Kishida led the LDP to better-than-expected election results on Sunday, with the party retaining its strong majority in the lower house. The parliament is set to convene a special session on Wednesday next week to confirm Kishida as prime minister and he is expected to name a new Cabinet shortly afterward.

INDONESIA

Undersea 5.7 quake hits

A shallow undersea earthquake yesterday shook part of eastern Indonesia. The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude 5.7 quake struck about 65km off Amahai, a coastal village on Seram Island in North Maluku. It said the quake was centered about 10km beneath the sea. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said the quake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami. With about 1 million people, North Maluku is one of the country’s least populous provinces.

MYANMAR

Journalist gets third charge

A US journalist detained for months by the military government has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer said yesterday. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country. He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts. At his latest hearing inside Yangon’s Insein Prison on Wednesday, “he was told another charge was added” for allegedly breaching immigration law, said Than Zaw Aung, his lawyer. The charge carries up to five years in jail, he said.

UZBEKISTAN

YouTube access speed cut

The government on Wednesday drastically reduced the speed at which its 35 million citizens can access popular social networks and Web sites such as Facebook and YouTube, saying that they did not comply with a new personal data law. The law, which took effect last week, requires residents’ personal data to be stored on servers located in the Central Asian nation, a provision that Russia has also cited to restrict access to some social media. The list of restricted services also includes Meta Platforms’ Instagram and Microsoft’s LinkedIn, state telecoms watchdog Uzkomnazorat said.

ETHIOPIA

War reaches one-year mark

Urgent new efforts to calm the country’s escalating war were unfolding yesterday as a US special envoy visited and the president of Kenya called for an immediate ceasefire while the country marked one year of conflict. The lack of dialogue “has been particularly disturbing,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement. Billene Seyoum, spokesman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, did not immediately respond yesterday when asked whether he would meet with US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman, who this week said: “There are many, many ways to initiate discreet talks.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said he had spoken with Abiy “to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops.” But so far, efforts for such discussions have failed.

UKRAINE

Hundreds join anti-vax rally

More than one thousand people on Wednesday rallied in central Kiev to protest the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive and new restrictions that were imposed to contain a surge in infections. Ukraine has reported record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, while only 20 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Protesters gathered outside the parliament building in the capital before briefly blocking traffic in the center of the city. In the rain, they held up posters reading: “No to vaccination” and “No to medical experiments, protect our children.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Not enough butchers: group

Meat producers have begun exporting beef carcasses to the EU for butchering before reimporting them due to labor shortages in the wake of Brexit, the British Meat Processors Association said on Wednesday. Beef carcasses have been put on trucks and sent by ferry to the Republic of Ireland to cutting and packing plants to be butchered and then brought back to the UK, association chief executive Nick Allen said. “Whilst it is an added cost it is a better option than empty shelves and animals building up on the farms,” he said.

FRANCE

Gene can slow growth: study

Scientists have identified a gene mutation that affects the brain’s ability to sense a body’s nutrition and can impact childhood growth and delay puberty, a study released on Wednesday showed. Average human height has increased over time with greater access to food. By identifying the gene responsible for the brain receptor known as MC3R, scientists might have uncovered one of the reasons behind this trend. Analyzing data from 500,000 participants in the UK Biobank biomedical research database, they identified a few thousand people carrying rare natural mutations in the gene responsible for MC3R receptors. The study published in Nature shows those individuals were on average shorter and hit puberty later than people without the mutation.

UNITED STATES

US ‘black lists’ spyware firm

Authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware on a list of restricted companies. The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights advocates, journalists, politicians and business executives worldwide were listed as potential targets of its software. “These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression,” the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.

EL SALVADOR

Rights group raises alarm

An international rights watchdog named the country the most unsafe nation for women in Latin America and the Caribbean in a new report published on Wednesday. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said in the report it had “great concern,” as government data showed that there have been 97 femicides reported this year in the country of 6.7 million people. There were 130 reported last year.

MEXICO

Ex-Pemex chief to be held

A judge on Wednesday ordered the former chief executive officer of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, to be taken into custody while his trial on corruption charges plays out. Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain in July last year, is accused of taking bribes and money laundering.