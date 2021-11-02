Man dressed as Joker in Tokyo attack

‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty

The Guardian and agencies, TOKYO





A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume.

Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume.

The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported.

People escape through the windows of a Tokyo subway train following a knife, arson and acid attack in Japan on Sunday. Photo: Twitter / @SIZ33 / via Reuters

He was quoted by police as saying that he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty, it added.

Photographs and videos posted on social media showed a man wearing a green shirt and purple suit. He allegedly attacked passengers on the Keio Line train with a knife and started a fire inside the carriage using lighter fluid.

Kyodo said a male passenger in his 70s was in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest. Sixteen other people suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno yesterday described the incident as “atrocious and brutal.”

A video clip published by NHK showed panicked passengers running down the train as smoke filled the carriage, with flames also visible.

Another video posted on Twitter showed people climbing through windows to escape the train at a station.

The line operator said services had been partially suspended after “an incident involving injuries” took place just before 8pm near Kokury in Tokyo’s western suburbs. The express train had been bound for Shinjuku, the world’s busiest railway station.

“At first I thought it was something like a Halloween event, but I rushed away as a man carrying a long knife came in. I was very fortunate not to be injured,” a man who was on the train told NHK.

The perpetrator showed no emotion during the attack, a female passenger said.

“He held a knife and started spreading liquid,” she said. “He was committing this act without showing any emotion, just mechanically. I think that brought fear to everyone.”

Dozens of firefighters and police officers were seen working outside the station.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, but in August nine people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a stabbing on a commuter train in Tokyo, with the suspect fleeing the scene and later handing himself in.

In a separate attack in August, two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station.

Japan has strict gun laws, but there are occasional violent crimes involving other weapons.

A man in 2019 killed two people, including a schoolgirl, and wounded more than a dozen in a rampage that targeted children as they waited for a bus, while a man in 2018 was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others on a bullet train.