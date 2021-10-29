US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide, while senators insisted that he rescind the directive.
The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the US Senate Judiciary Committee — his second congressional appearance in a week — and said it was meant to respond to violence and threats of violence directed against local school board officials.
The memo came out on Oct. 4, less than one week after the National School Board Association wrote to the administration of US President Joe Biden about the threats to school officials and asked for help.
Senators also discussed a case at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, on May 28.
The father of a girl was arrested during a school board meeting the following month, as officials were discussing transgender school bathroom policies, after an altercation with another parent.
On Oct. 6, a separate incident occurred at Broad Run High School, about 4.8km from Stone Bridge.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the May 28 assault and charged with two counts of forcible sodomy.
At a trial on Monday, a judge found evidence to sustain charges that the teen had sexually assaulted the victim, the Washington Post reported.
Some board meetings have turned into shouting contests over issues such as how racial issues are taught, masks in schools and COVID-19 vaccines requirements.
Senators said that Garland went too far in instructing US Department of Justice divisions to coordinate with local law enforcement.
US senators Chuck Grassley and John Cornyn criticized Garland for issuing a memo this month directing the FBI to help address threats of violence against school officials.
The threats are coming from some parents and others who are against mask requirements during the pandemic, and oppose teaching that focuses on race in US culture and history.
Cornyn demanded to know if Garland had considered the chilling effect the memo might have on parents exercising their constitutional rights.
“I don’t believe it’s reasonable to read this memo as chilling anyone’s rights,” Garland said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
