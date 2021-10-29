The Australian government yesterday proposed laws requiring voters to prove their identity when casting a ballot, a move slammed by the opposition as an attempt at voter suppression and to mimic US policies.
Ahead of upcoming national elections due by May next year, the government introduced the “voter integrity” bill to the Australian House of Representatives, saying it would prevent potential fraud and multiple voting.
The legislation would require voters to show a proof of identity document — such as a photo ID, birth certificate, credit card or bank statement — at polling booths on election day.
Voting is compulsory for Australians aged 18 or older. Voters provide their name and address to a polling station worker before casting their ballot.
Australian lawmaker Anthony Albanese, who is leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the government was trying to “channel the US far right” by attempting to introduce voter suppression measures.
“This is a desperate attempt to undermine our strong democracy and deny Australians their basic democratic rights,” he told parliament.
The government “is trying to bring the politics and tactics of [former US president Donald] Trump’s America into Australian democracy.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the draft legislation, saying it was a “standard practice that is in liberal democracies” around the world.
“It’s not an Earth-shattering proposal that when you go to the vote that you should be able to say you are who you are and provide some form of identification to support that, that’s an important protection for our democracy,” he told reporters in Canberra.
The Australian Electoral Commission, the independent body that oversees elections, says that voter fraud is a “vanishingly small” issue in the country.
There were no prosecutions for multiple voting arising from the last election, the opposition said.
Voter ID laws are common across Western democracies, but efforts to introduce them in the US have sparked controversy, with opponents arguing that they discriminate against voters from minority backgrounds by requiring the purchase of a proof of identity.
Under the proposed laws, voters who cannot produce an ID would still be allowed to cast a “declaration vote,” which involves signing a detailed document asserting their claim to vote in an electorate.
However, critics say that form is complex and could present difficulties for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
Sri Lanka has barred a Chinese ship carrying desperately needed organic fertilizer that experts have found to be tainted with harmful bacteria, officials said yesterday. The ban comes as Sri Lanka battles food shortages caused by a currency crisis. Farmers have said that a ban on chemical fertilizer could ruin their crops this year. The office of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lankan National Plant Quarantine Services had tested a sample from the unnamed Chinese vessel and “confirmed the presence of organisms, including certain types of harmful bacteria.” The Sri Lankan Commercial High Court has banned any payment to
PROMPTING MOCKERY : A cryptic announcement of the pianist’s detention by Beijing police was followed by CCTV commenting on the ‘social morality’ of celebrities Concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), one of China’s most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing over prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Li or a representative for comment. Police in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen, after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighborhood they did not identify. Both people confessed to the illegal activity, the police said in a statement on a microblogging platform. The
RARE SECURITY BREACH: The Eastern Azerbaijan governor said he did not know the attacker, but media reported that he belongs to a unit the governor had once overseen The new governor of a northwestern Iranian province was on Saturday slapped in the face by an angry man during his inauguration, an unusual breach of security in the Islamic Republic during a ceremony attended by the country’s minister of the interior. The motive for the attack in Eastern Azerbaijan Province remained unclear, although it targeted a new provincial governor who once served in the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps and reportedly had been kidnapped at one point by rebel forces in Syria. One report referred to it as a personal dispute. Eastern Azerbaijan Governor Abedin Khorram had taken the podium in