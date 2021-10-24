US Supreme Court again allows strict abortion ban

‘COLD COMFORT’: Justice Sonia Sotomayor made her views clear that she would immediately block the law, saying that Texas women ‘are entitled to relief now’

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in place, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case early next month.

The justices said they would decide whether the US Department of Justice and abortion providers can sue in federal court over a law that Justice Sonia Sotomayor said was “enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas.”

Answering that question would help determine whether the law should be blocked while legal challenges continue. The court is moving at an unusually fast pace that suggests it plans to make a decision quickly. Arguments are set for Monday next week.

The court’s action leaves in place for the time being a law that clinics say has led to an 80 percent reduction in abortions in the nation’s second-largest state.

The justices said in their order that they were deferring action on a request from the justice department to put the law on hold. Sotomayor wrote that she would have blocked the law now.

“The promise of future adjudication offers cold comfort, however, for Texas women seeking abortion care, who are entitled to relief now,” Sotomayor wrote.

Sotomayor was the only justice to make her views clear, but it seems there were not five votes on the nine-member court to immediately block the law. It takes just four justices to decide to hear a case.

The court first declined to block the law last month, in response to an emergency filing by the abortion providers. The vote was 5-4, with the three appointees of former US president Donald Trump joining two other conservatives in the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts joined Sotomayor and the other two liberal justices in voting to keep the law on hold while the legal fight goes on in lower courts.

The justices, in a rare move, have decided to weigh in before lower courts definitively decide the issues.

Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life, said she was happy the law remains in effect.

“This is a great development for the Pro-Life movement because the law will continue to save an estimated 100 babies per day, and because the justices will actually discuss whether these lawsuits are valid in the first place,” Schwartz said in a statement.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, the chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health, said the order means patients would continue to be denied care at her four clinics in Texas, on top of the hundreds who have already been turned away.