US House holds Trump ally in contempt

‘ABOVE THE LAW’: Steve Bannon refused to testify as part of an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, claiming that he had ‘executive privilege,’ which lawmakers rejected

AFP, WASHINGTON





US lawmakers on Thursday held a key ally of ex-US president Donald Trump in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before a panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is in the spotlight over the role he might have had in organizing the insurrection and efforts he might have pursued to coordinate with Trump and his aides.

The House of Representatives voted to refer Bannon to federal prosecutors to make a decision on whether to press charges, although the ensuing legal battle would likely play out over several months, potentially frustrating the probe.

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colorado, holds a sign that reads: “The Big Lie, Its Poison Continues to Spread” outside the US Capitol on Thursday. Photo: AP

“Mr Bannon stands alone in his defiance, and we will not stand for it,” said US Representative Bennie Thompson, the investigation committee chairman.

“We will not allow anyone to derail our work because our work is too important — helping ensure that the future of American democracy is strong and secure,” he said.

Investigators see Bannon’s testimony as pivotal to a clear understanding of Trump’s actions before and during the deadly assault on a joint session of the US Congress to certify US President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump.

Several lawmakers pointed to comments by Bannon on his podcast in the days leading up to and on the morning of the insurrection.

“All hell is going to break loose tomorrow... This is not a day for fantasy, this is a day for maniacal focus. Focus, focus, focus,” he said.

“We’re coming in right over the target, OK? This is the point of attack we always wanted,” he added.

Bannon, 67, was supposed to appear before the cross-party congressional select committee last week, but said that Trump’s lawyers had instructed him not to show up, on the grounds of “executive privilege.”

Congress rejected the protection, which allows presidents to keep certain communications with aides confidential, saying it did not apply in the case of Trump and Bannon.

All 220 Democrats backed the resolution to hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress. US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who initially called for an investigation but has spent the intervening months trying to thwart the probe, had urged his fellow Republicans to vote “no.”

There were “yes” votes in the end from nine Republicans, including Jan. 6 committee members Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chairwoman and the most prominent anti-Trump voice in the party.

The Wyoming congresswoman — daughter of former US vice president Dick Cheney — has said she believed the 45th president was “personally involved” in the planning and execution of the Capitol riot that led to up to five deaths.

“Mr Bannon’s own public statements make clear he knew what was going to happen before it did,” Cheney told the House. “And thus, he must have been aware of, and may well have been involved in, the planning of everything that played out on that day. The American people deserve to know what he knew and what he did.”

Kinzinger said he had no doubt that Bannon’s scorn for the subpoena was genuine.

“But no one — I repeat, no one — is above the law,” he said. “And we need to hear from him.”