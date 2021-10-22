The Brazilian Ministry of Justice has dispatched security forces to an indigenous reservation in the south of the country where two people have been killed in a dispute over renting land to soy farmers.
Federal police said that they are investigating the fatal shooting of two members of the Kaingang community on Saturday during a wave of violence fueled by dissent in the community over distributing the farming income.
Rosenildo Batista and Lucas Caetano were killed after being expelled from the reservation over a disagreement with the leader, said Iuri de Oliveira, the officer leading the investigation.
Photo: Reuters
Police have identified suspects in the killings, but have not made any arrests yet, De Oliveira said.
Human rights groups and members of the Kaingang community say the murders are related to an arrangement to grow cash crops on the Serrinha reservation, a 12,000-hectare area in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
With scarce global soy supplies and Brazil selling large volumes to China, the pressure is immense to expand grain areas, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged commercial farming on indigenous lands.
In an order published in the government’s official gazette on Tuesday, Brazilian Minister of Justice Anderson Torres authorized national security forces to support police on the Serrinha reservation.
FUNAI, the government’s indigenous affairs agency, said it is monitoring the situation.
Although challenged as unconstitutional, a 2019 settlement between FUNAI, federal prosecutors and Cotriserra, a cooperative of Serrinha residents, has allowed the residents to keep leasing reservation land for farming.
In a statement, the Roman Catholic Church’s Indigenous Missionary Council said the leasing of Serrinha land had spurred divisions over the distribution of income, calling on authorities to end land rentals to stop the violence.
In a public letter last month, a group of Kaingang elders accused the leader, Marciano Inacio Claudino, of hoarding proceeds from the three 60kg bags of soybeans per hectare that commercial farmers are paying for leased land.
Claudino said by telephone that he had done nothing wrong and that he has the support of 90 percent of Serrinha community members.
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
A top global law firm is no longer representing the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the US for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The 8m high Pillar of Shame sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has stood on HKU’s campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured