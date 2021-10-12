COVID-19: Vaccines highly effective, even against Delta: study

AFP, PARIS





Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, even against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a vast study in France has shown.

The research published yesterday — focusing on prevention of severe COVID-19 and death, not infection — looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalized or die.

The results confirm observations from the US, the UK and Israel, but researchers say it is the largest study of its kind so far.

A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as healthcare workers go from house to house to inoculate residents in El Alto, Bolivia, on Sept. 17. Photo: Reuters

Looking at data collected starting in December last year, when France launched its vaccination campaign, the researchers compared the outcomes of 11 million vaccinated people with 11 million unvaccinated subjects.

They formed pairs matching an unvaccinated individual with a vaccinated counterpart from the same region and of the same age and sex, tracking them from the date of the vaccinated person’s second jab to July 20.

Starting 14 days after a second dose, a vaccinated subject’s risk of severe COVID-19 was reduced by 90 percent, according to the research conducted by Epi-Phare, an independent medicines safety research group that works closes with the French government.

Vaccination appears to be nearly as effective against the Delta variant, with 84 percent protection for people 75 and older, and 92 percent for people aged 50 to 75.

However, that estimate is only based on a month of data, since the variant became dominant in France only in June.

“The study should be followed up to include results from August and September,” epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, the head of Epi-Phare, told reporters.

The study covers vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, but not Jannsen, which was authorized much later and is far less widely used in France.