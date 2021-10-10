A suicide bomb attack on people at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday has killed at least 55 people in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August.
Scores more people from the minority community were wounded in the blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State group and appeared designed to further destabilize Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.
The regional branch of the Islamic State group has repeatedly targeted Shiites in Afghanistan.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It is a Sunni Islamist group like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals.
“It was a very terrifying incident,” said a teacher in Kunduz, who lives near the mosque. “Many of our neighbors have been killed and wounded. A 16-year-old neighbor was killed. They couldn’t find half of his body.”
Images from the scene showed debris strewn inside the mosque, its windows blown out by the explosion. Some men were seen carrying a body draped in a bloody sheet to an ambulance.
A medical source at Kunduz Provincial Hospital said that 35 dead and more than 55 wounded people had been taken there, while Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that 20 dead and several dozen wounded were brought to its hospital.
Aminullah, an eyewitness whose brother was at the mosque, said: “After I heard the explosion, I called my brother, but he did not pick up.”
“I walked toward the mosque and found my brother wounded and faint,” Aminullah said. “We immediately took him to the MSF hospital.”
Matiullah Rohani, the Taliban government’s director of culture and information in Kunduz, confirmed that it was a suicide attack and put the death toll at 46.
The Taliban has been seeking to consolidate power, but still faces attacks from the regional Islamic State branch, called the Islamic State-Khorasan.
The Taliban head of security in the northern city accused the mosque attackers of trying to foment trouble between Shiites and Sunnis.
“We assure our Shiite brothers that in the future, we will provide security for them and that such problems will not happen to them,” Mulawi Dost Muhammad said.
Residents of the city, the capital of Kunduz Province, told reporters that the mosque blast happened during Friday prayers, the most important of the week for Muslims.
One witness, Rahmatullah, said that 300 to 400 people were inside.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
Guterres “condemns in the strongest terms today’s horrific attack,” the third against a religious institution in Afghanistan in a week, his spokesman said.
Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, told reporters that the Taliban would find it difficult to consolidate power unless it tackles terrorism and a growing economic crisis.
“If the Taliban, as is likely, is unable to address these concerns, it will struggle to gain domestic legitimacy, and we could see the emergence of a new armed resistance,” Kugelman said.
The Taliban is seeking international recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster and ease Afghanistan’s economic crisis.
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as