POLAND

EU-critical ruling welcomed

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday welcomed a court ruling that said parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the constitution. The ruling, announced on Thursday, challenges a pillar of European integration, with the European Commission saying that it raised serious concerns. The Law and Justice party-led government is embroiled in a dispute with Brussels over the independence of courts, media freedoms and LGBT rights. “We want a community of respect and not a grouping of those who are equal and more equal. This is our community, our Union,” he wrote on Facebook post, referring to the EU.

CZECH REPUBLIC

PM’s re-election bid wanes

Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ party is poised to win legislative elections held yesterday and today, although he is expected to fall short of a majority after a series of scandals. Outrage over one of the world’s highest COVID-19 death tolls per capita, accusations of defrauding EU funds and revelations from the Pandora Papers about offshore deals have turned Babis into a political pariah and most political parties, except for on the far right and far left, have rejected the idea of forming a coalition with him. “It’s the last chance to vote for Babis, the last chance to protect our national interests, our living standards, our culture and our independence,” Babis told a campaign rally last month.

INDIA

Tourist arrivals to resume

The country is to reopen for tourists from Friday next week after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday. The country in March last year suspended all visas for foreigners. “After considering various inputs, the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] has decided to begin granting fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement. “Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas,” it added. At the peak of the country’s most recent COVID-19 wave in May, it recorded about 400,000 cases and 4,000 deaths per day.

NIGERIA

Kidnap victims freed

Security forces have rescued nearly 200 kidnapping victims during raids on camps of criminal gangs in dense forests in the country’s northwest, police said on Thursday. Armed gangs have plagued the area for years, raiding and looting villages and abducting for ransom, but violence has surged over the past year. “The abducted victims who spent many weeks in captivity were unconditionally rescued following extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours,” Zamfara State police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Sailors rescued after 29 days

Two Solomon Islanders who spent 29 days lost at sea after their GPS tracker stopped working have been rescued off Papua New Guinea — 400km from where their journey began. Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni on Sept. 3 set out from Mono Island, in their country’s Western Province. They planned to travel 200km in their small motor boat to New Georgia Island. “We have done the trip before and it should have been OK,” Nanjikana said, adding that after the GPS stopped working, “we didn’t know where we were, but did not expect to be in another country.”