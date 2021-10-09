POLAND
EU-critical ruling welcomed
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday welcomed a court ruling that said parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the constitution. The ruling, announced on Thursday, challenges a pillar of European integration, with the European Commission saying that it raised serious concerns. The Law and Justice party-led government is embroiled in a dispute with Brussels over the independence of courts, media freedoms and LGBT rights. “We want a community of respect and not a grouping of those who are equal and more equal. This is our community, our Union,” he wrote on Facebook post, referring to the EU.
CZECH REPUBLIC
PM’s re-election bid wanes
Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ party is poised to win legislative elections held yesterday and today, although he is expected to fall short of a majority after a series of scandals. Outrage over one of the world’s highest COVID-19 death tolls per capita, accusations of defrauding EU funds and revelations from the Pandora Papers about offshore deals have turned Babis into a political pariah and most political parties, except for on the far right and far left, have rejected the idea of forming a coalition with him. “It’s the last chance to vote for Babis, the last chance to protect our national interests, our living standards, our culture and our independence,” Babis told a campaign rally last month.
INDIA
Tourist arrivals to resume
The country is to reopen for tourists from Friday next week after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday. The country in March last year suspended all visas for foreigners. “After considering various inputs, the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] has decided to begin granting fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement. “Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas,” it added. At the peak of the country’s most recent COVID-19 wave in May, it recorded about 400,000 cases and 4,000 deaths per day.
NIGERIA
Kidnap victims freed
Security forces have rescued nearly 200 kidnapping victims during raids on camps of criminal gangs in dense forests in the country’s northwest, police said on Thursday. Armed gangs have plagued the area for years, raiding and looting villages and abducting for ransom, but violence has surged over the past year. “The abducted victims who spent many weeks in captivity were unconditionally rescued following extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours,” Zamfara State police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Sailors rescued after 29 days
Two Solomon Islanders who spent 29 days lost at sea after their GPS tracker stopped working have been rescued off Papua New Guinea — 400km from where their journey began. Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni on Sept. 3 set out from Mono Island, in their country’s Western Province. They planned to travel 200km in their small motor boat to New Georgia Island. “We have done the trip before and it should have been OK,” Nanjikana said, adding that after the GPS stopped working, “we didn’t know where we were, but did not expect to be in another country.”
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as