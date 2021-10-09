The US Senate on Thursday night dodged a debt disaster for the country, voting to extend the US government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented US federal default that experts warned would devastate the US economy and harm millions of Americans.
The party-line Democratic vote of 50 to 48 in support of the bill to raise the government’s debt ceiling by nearly US$500 billion brought instant relief in Washington and far beyond.
However, it provides only a reprieve. Assuming that the House of Representatives goes along with the Senate’s vote, Republican and Democratic US lawmakers would still have to tackle their deep differences on the issue once more before the end of the year.
Photo: AFP
That debate would take place as lawmakers also work to fund the federal government for the new fiscal year and as they keep up their bitter battling over US President Joe Biden’s top domestic priorities — a bipartisan infrastructure plan with nearly US$550 billion in new spending, as well as a much more expansive US$3.5 trillion effort focused on health, safety net programs and the environment.
Easing the crisis at hand — a disastrous default looming in just weeks — US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered his support for allowing a short-term extension of the government’s borrowing authority after leading solid Republican opposition to a longer extension.
He acted as Biden and business leaders ramped up their concerns that a default would disrupt government payments to millions of Americans and throw the nation into recession.
The Republican senators’ concession to give up their blockade for now was not popular with some members of the Republican caucus, who complained that the nation’s debt levels are unsustainable.
“I can’t vote to raise this debt ceiling, not right now, especially given the plans at play to increase spending immediately by another US$3.5 trillion,” US Senator Mike Lee said shortly before the vote.
US Senator Ted Cruz said that Democrats had been on “a path to surrender” on the process used to lift the debt cap, but “unfortunately, yesterday, Republicans blinked.”
Eleven Republican senators voted to end debate, providing the threshold needed to move the bill to a final vote.
However, no Republicans sided with Democrats in the final vote for the measure, after McConnell has said the majority party would have to increase the debt ceiling on its own.
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as