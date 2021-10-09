A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring more than 30 people, damaging underground water pipes and halting trains and subways.
Traffic disruptions continued yesterday morning, with local trains delayed and commuters overflowing from stations.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of about 80km.
Photo: AP / Kyodo News
There was no danger of a tsunami.
It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no abnormalities at nuclear power facilities in the area.
Most trains operated yesterday morning, but with major delays and entry restrictions to avoid overcrowding.
There was a long waiting line outside of Shinjuku station in Tokyo, and hundreds of morning commuters were overflowing from the Kawaguchi station.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency yesterday said that 32 people were injured, three of them seriously, from the quake.
Police in Chiba Prefecture, where 11 people were injured, said two women in separate locations sprained their ankles when they were thrown to the floor during the quake.
A commuter train partially derailed in eastern Tokyo when it made an emergency stop, causing three passengers to fall and get slightly injured, the disaster management agency said.
Others were injured in Kanagawa, Saitama and Gunma prefectures.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said about 250 homes in downtown Tokyo temporarily lost power.
“Shinkansen” super express trains in and out of Tokyo were halted for safety checks, but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co said.
Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line and subways restarted late on Thursday, but with major delays. Outside of Tokyo’s Shinagawa station, where local trains were temporarily halted because of power outages, there was a long line of people trying to get taxis home.
Dozens of people in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba were stranded at stations, and some took shelter at facilities set up by local municipalities.
Many elevators automatically stopped, including those at Tokyo’s metropolitan government building, temporarily trapping some people.
Fire and disaster officials said underground water pipes were damaged in dozens of locations in Tokyo. In one district, water was gushing from the ground.
New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.”
He said it was the strongest shaking in Tokyo since March 2011.
Kishida returned to his office late on Thursday to lead the government’s response.
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as